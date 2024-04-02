Honda Records 12% YoY Growth with Nearly 4.9M Units Sold in FY'24; Unveils New Models & Extended Warranty Program

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has hit a significant milestone in FY'24, recording a 12 percent year-on-year growth by selling 48,93,522 units. This achievement has been bolstered by the introduction of new models like the SP160 and Dio125, alongside special editions and the launch of their 'Extended Warranty Plus' program. Honda's strategic moves have not only driven sales but also enhanced customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Product Innovation and Market Expansion

During FY'24, Honda introduced two major consumer-centric products, the SP160 and Dio125, expanding its portfolio in the competitive Indian two-wheeler market. The SP160, a sporty commuter positioned between ₹1.18 lakh and ₹1.22 lakh, and the Dio125, a stylish addition to Honda's scooter lineup priced between ₹83,400 and ₹92,300, have captured consumers' interest. Furthermore, Honda's introduction of special editions such as the Activa Limited Edition, SP125 Sports Edition, and Repsol Editions of Hornet 2.0 and Dio 125, along with making its lineup compliant with BS6 Stage 2 emission norms, showcases the brand's commitment to innovation and environmental responsibility.

Strengthening Premium Offerings through BigWing Dealerships

Honda's premium business segment, operated through BigWing dealerships, has seen significant expansion with the launch of the XL750 Transalp, NX500, and the flagship motorcycle, the Gold Wing Tour. The introduction of the new CB350, a retro classic motorcycle, along with new special editions of H'ness CB350 and CB350RS in Legacy Edition and New Hue Edition respectively, highlights Honda's focus on catering to the diverse preferences of motorcycle enthusiasts. The compliance of the CB300F and CB300R with OBD2 standards further emphasizes Honda's commitment to offering advanced and environmentally friendly options to its customers.

'Extended Warranty Plus' Program: A New Benchmark in Customer Service

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has set a new benchmark in the Indian two-wheeler industry with its 'Extended Warranty Plus (EW Plus)' program. This initiative offers an unprecedented 3 years standard plus 7 years optional extended warranty on all scooter and motorcycle models up to the 250cc segment. Additionally, the introduction of the 'Extended Warranty' and 'Extended Warranty Plus' programs for BigWing customers reflects Honda's dedication to enhancing customer service and satisfaction. By providing such comprehensive warranty options, Honda aims to ensure a worry-free ownership experience for its customers, thereby fostering greater trust and loyalty.