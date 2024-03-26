Honda Activa Dominates February 2024 Scooter Sales in India, EV Models Make Impressive Gains

As the Indian two-wheeler market continues to evolve, the latest sales data reveal Honda Activa's unwavering dominance in the scooter segment for February 2024, alongside a notable surge in electric vehicle (EV) models' popularity. Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India Ltd (HMSI) led with a staggering sale of 2,00,134 units of its flagship scooter, Activa. This performance underscores a year-on-year growth of 14.7%, highlighting the enduring appeal of this iconic model. Meanwhile, electric scooters like the Ola S1 and TVS iQube are carving significant niches, indicating a shift towards more sustainable urban mobility solutions.

Top Performers and Emerging Contenders

The TVS Jupiter retained its position as the second most popular scooter, with sales reaching 73,860 units, a year-on-year increase of 37%. Close on its heels, Suzuki Access secured the third spot by selling 56,473 units, demonstrating a robust growth of 40.50%. Notably, the Ola S1 emerged as the best-selling electric scooter, with sales nearly doubling from the previous year. This remarkable 90.43% growth reflects the increasing consumer interest in electric mobility options. Honda Dio and TVS Ntorq also showed strong performances, with significant sales increases of 40.16% and 40%, respectively.

Electric Scooters Gaining Ground

The presence of electric scooters like the Ola S1 and TVS iQube in the top-selling list marks a pivotal moment in India's two-wheeler market. The Ola S1's success, in particular, is emblematic of the burgeoning demand for EVs, as consumers increasingly prioritize sustainability alongside performance and convenience. The Bajaj Chetak, another electric model, saw its sales skyrocket by 417%, further underscoring the growing appeal of electric scooters. These trends suggest a bright future for EVs in India, with advancements in technology and infrastructure likely to propel further growth.

What This Means for the Future

February 2024's scooter sales data not only highlight the enduring popularity of models like the Honda Activa but also signal a significant shift towards electric mobility among Indian consumers. As more manufacturers enter the EV space and government policies continue to support sustainable transportation, the landscape of India's two-wheeler market is set to evolve dramatically. This transition towards electric scooters, driven by consumer demand and environmental considerations, could redefine urban mobility in India, making it cleaner, more efficient, and sustainable.