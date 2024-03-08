Hon. Dickon Mitchell Advocates for Regional Logistics Reform at CLIC2024 Pre-Event

At a pivotal pre-event for the Caribbean Logistics Investment Conference 2024 (CLIC2024), Hon. Dickon Mitchell, Prime Minister of Grenada, emphasized the critical need for comprehensive inter-agency coordination and collaboration to revamp the region's logistics and transportation infrastructure. Highlighting the Caribbean's strategic position and its vulnerabilities, he underscored the significance of the upcoming conference in Miami, aimed at fostering investment in this vital sector.

Urgent Call for Action

During the online event held on March 6, Mitchell detailed the adverse impacts of global supply chain challenges on the Caribbean, stressing the import dependency for food and the reliance on sea and air freight. The conference, scheduled for June 19-21, 2024, at AKA Brickell hotel in Miami, is set to showcase investment opportunities in air and sea logistics, e-commerce, and Special Economic Zones, with presentations from 24 member countries of the Caribbean Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (CAIPA).

Spotlight on Infrastructure and Investment Needs

CAIPA President, Ronald Theodore, along with PMAC Chairman, Darwin Telemaque, echoed Mitchell's sentiments on the necessity of enhancing infrastructure to fortify the region against future crises. Theodore highlighted the Caribbean's allure for logistics investments due to its strategic location, economic growth, and rising tourism, while Telemaque focused on the imperative of establishing a zero-carbon footprint at ports in alignment with global standards.

Collaborative Efforts for Regional Enhancement

The collective voice at the pre-event was clear: success hinges on a united front between government and private sectors to execute a regional action plan. This collaboration is crucial for elevating the Caribbean's logistics capabilities to meet the demands of its evolving economies, ultimately positioning it as a competitive logistics hub. The groundwork laid at CLIC2024 will be instrumental in charting the course for these transformative efforts.

As the Caribbean region stands at a crossroads, the outcomes of CLIC2024 and the actions that follow could redefine its economic landscape. The call to action by leaders like Hon. Dickon Mitchell signals a pivotal moment for regional cooperation and investment, aiming to fortify the Caribbean against the challenges of globalization and climate change, while unlocking new pathways for sustainable growth and resilience.