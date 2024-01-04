en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Homeowner’s Dilemma: Designer’s Misappropriation Stalls Renovation Project

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:12 pm EST
Homeowner’s Dilemma: Designer’s Misappropriation Stalls Renovation Project

A homeowner’s dream renovation has turned into a financial nightmare. The ordeal began when their interior designer confessed to misappropriating $100,000 earmarked for home renovation expenses, using it instead to cover his other business costs. The money, originally intended for appliances, cabinets, flooring, fixtures, and hardware, was never delivered to the vendors. As a result, the homeowner’s renovation project is now at a standstill, and they are incurring additional costs for short-term rentals.

Caught Between a Rock and a Hard Place

The homeowner is now in a quandary. They could report the designer for embezzlement, warn others on social media, or sue for the money. However, these actions present a conundrum. The designer seems financially incapable of repayment unless he continues his business. Pursuing legal action could prevent others from falling victim to similar fraud but could also risk eliminating any chance of the homeowner getting their money back.

Precedence in the Industry

This scenario is not unique. Similar cases have surfaced, highlighting the risks associated with entrusting substantial amounts of money to third parties in good faith. For instance, Ann Marie Goddard, the co-owner of a Narragansett home construction and design company, was arrested for embezzling more than $98,000 from her firm. She was charged with embezzlement, fraudulent conversion, and obtaining money by false pretenses. The arrest came after a months-long investigation into fraudulent activities in a construction project her company was undertaking.

Legal and Ethical Implications

Legally, these cases raise questions about accountability and the need for stricter regulations in the industry. Ethically, they present a significant challenge to the principle of trust between homeowners and those they hire to transform their homes. The dilemma facing this homeowner serves as a stark reminder of the potential perils of home renovation projects, particularly when large sums of money are involved.

0
Business
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
28 seconds ago
Crypto Futures Sector Shaken by Mass Liquidation Event
In a dramatic 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market witnessed a significant turbulence resulting in a mass liquidation event in the futures sector. Based on CoinGlass data, nearly $660 million worth of futures contracts were liquidated, with long positions accounting for 86% of the total. This tumultuous market activity coincided with a sharp decline in Bitcoin’s
Crypto Futures Sector Shaken by Mass Liquidation Event
LG Electronics Rekindles 'Life's Good' Philosophy Amid Global Challenges
4 mins ago
LG Electronics Rekindles 'Life's Good' Philosophy Amid Global Challenges
Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Maison Solutions Inc. Over IPO Misrepresentations
4 mins ago
Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Maison Solutions Inc. Over IPO Misrepresentations
India Post Debuts 'Click 'n' Book' Service: A Step Towards Digitization
48 seconds ago
India Post Debuts 'Click 'n' Book' Service: A Step Towards Digitization
No Shares Sold, Withheld for Tax: Financial Disclosure Details
3 mins ago
No Shares Sold, Withheld for Tax: Financial Disclosure Details
BRC Capital Subsidiary Hiro Brands Group Enters Administration Amidst Financial Difficulties
4 mins ago
BRC Capital Subsidiary Hiro Brands Group Enters Administration Amidst Financial Difficulties
Latest Headlines
World News
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson: A Surprise WWE Return and New Acting Ventures
29 seconds
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson: A Surprise WWE Return and New Acting Ventures
NHS England Reports Progress amid Strike Disruptions and Treatment Disparity
35 seconds
NHS England Reports Progress amid Strike Disruptions and Treatment Disparity
APC Denies Alleged Boko Haram Ties, Threatens Legal Action Against Fani-Kayode
36 seconds
APC Denies Alleged Boko Haram Ties, Threatens Legal Action Against Fani-Kayode
First Citizens Renews Support for Trinidad and Tobago's Olympic Athletes Ahead of Paris 2024
52 seconds
First Citizens Renews Support for Trinidad and Tobago's Olympic Athletes Ahead of Paris 2024
The Jim Irsay Collection: A Glimpse into the Tapestry of American Cultural History
59 seconds
The Jim Irsay Collection: A Glimpse into the Tapestry of American Cultural History
Vihiga Queens to Strengthen Team Amid Mid-Season Transfer Window
1 min
Vihiga Queens to Strengthen Team Amid Mid-Season Transfer Window
ASB Classic Tournament: Seeded Players Martic and Gauff Advance in Women's Singles
1 min
ASB Classic Tournament: Seeded Players Martic and Gauff Advance in Women's Singles
Texas Grapples with Surge in Salmonella Cases
2 mins
Texas Grapples with Surge in Salmonella Cases
New Mexico Legislature Grapples with Surplus: Balancing Economic Growth and Legislative Measures
2 mins
New Mexico Legislature Grapples with Surplus: Balancing Economic Growth and Legislative Measures
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
4 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
4 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
5 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
6 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
6 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
6 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
8 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
8 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app