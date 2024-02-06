Homeland Security Announces $8.4 Billion Contract Opportunity for Small Businesses

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has ushered in the final call for proposals for the Program Management, Administrative, Clerical, and Technical Services (PACTS III) contract vehicle, offering a momentous opportunity for small businesses. The potential span of this contract stretches over 10 years, with an estimated worth of $8.4 billion.

Unveiling PACTS III

PACTS III, an evolution of its predecessors, is built on the same functional commercial service categories, including administrative and management consulting services, office administrative services, and engineering services. The deadline for bid submissions looms on March 29. This contract vehicle is an exclusive offering for small businesses bearing specific socioeconomic labels, such as service-disabled veteran-owned, woman-owned, HUBZone, and 8(a) businesses.

Distribution of Awards

DHS aims to award eight contracts per each of the three functional categories. The distribution of awards will be spread among prime contractors and various small business teaming arrangements, such as joint ventures, prime/subcontractors, and mentor-protégé partnerships. Bidders are permitted to pursue awards in more than one category, albeit with a requirement to submit separate proposals for each.

Evaluation and Transition

Proposals will be evaluated based on best value, with technical factors holding sway over price. With the current PACTS II nearing its zenith with 77% of its $1.5 billion obligated, DHS is bracing itself to transition to PACTS III by the end of February 2025. Notable incumbents like Information Technology Coalition Inc. and Sciolex hold over half of the current obligations under PACTS II.

Period of Performance

PACTS III will include an initial base period of three years, with the flexibility to extend up to 10 years. Task orders may extend up to five years past their issuance date, marking a significant duration of service.