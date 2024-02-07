Home Bargains Eyes Matalan's Beresford Terrace Site for Potential Expansion or Relocation

In a significant shift in the retail landscape of Beresford Terrace, Ayr, the site currently housing Matalan is set for a new tenant. Matalan announced the impending closure of this branch later this year, citing the inability to secure a new lease as the primary reason for the move. The future of the site, however, remains bright as TJ Morris Ltd, the site's owners, have indicated potential plans to welcome Home Bargains in place of Matalan.

Planning for Change

Planning documents submitted to South Ayrshire Council reveal a proposal for Home Bargains to occupy the retail unit. The plans detail external alterations to the existing structure, a strategy aimed at refreshing the retail frontage in anticipation of the change in occupancy. However, the development does not involve new construction. Instead, the proposal includes adjustments to the existing structure, a move that will result in a lesser environmental impact.

Ayr's Retail Scene

Home Bargains, a retail giant that already operates a store in Ayr's Heathfield Retail Park, has yet to clarify whether the proposed new site will serve as an expansion or a relocation. The planning application is currently under consideration, keeping the local community in suspense about the future of their retail landscape.

Support for Matalan Employees

As Matalan prepares to close its doors, the company has emphasized its commitment to supporting the affected employees. A spokesperson for Matalan reassured that they would offer alternative positions to their staff and continue to serve their customers through other local stores and their online platform.