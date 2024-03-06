Home Bargains Expansion: Former Pembroke Dock Wilko Store to Transform

Home Bargains' strategic expansion takes a significant leap forward with the recent approval from Pembrokeshire County Council for the transformation of the former Wilko store in Pembroke Dock into a new Home Bargains outlet. This move not only marks the growth of one of the UK's largest privately-owned companies but also signifies a potential revitalization of the local retail landscape.

Project Overview and Approval Process

TJ Morris Limited, operating under the Home Bargains brand, proposed a series of refurbishments to the vacant retail unit previously occupied by Wilko. The plans included the introduction of a new shopfront, installation of goods doors, and various refurbishment works aimed at breathing new life into the circa 1970s retail unit. Accompanied by a Green Infrastructure Statement, the application emphasized modest upgrades to accommodate the national variety discounter. The proposal received a nod from planners, highlighting its alignment with strategic policies without undermining the town centre's vitality and viability.

Implications for Pembroke Dock

With the Wilko store's closure in Pembroke Dock last September, following a 15-year presence that ended amidst the retail chain's administration, the community felt a significant loss. The introduction of Home Bargains into this locale is seen as a positive development, promising to fill the vacancy left by Wilko and potentially offering new job opportunities. Local county councillor, Josh Beynon, previously expressed sorrow over Wilko's departure and the associated job losses, underscoring the community's attachment to the store and anticipation for its future.

Home Bargains' Expansion Trajectory

Home Bargains, the trading arm of TJ Morris Ltd, continues to exhibit robust growth with plans to expand its reach to over 1,000 stores across the UK. This strategic expansion reflects the company's ambition to solidify its presence in the competitive retail market. The Pembroke Dock project is part of a broader initiative that has seen the company seeking opportunities in various locations, including a recent approval for a store in Cardigan's Bath House Road by Ceredigion planners last May.

This initiative by Home Bargains not only illustrates the dynamic nature of retail but also highlights the potential for revitalization within local communities. As Pembroke Dock welcomes this new development, the focus now turns to the potential impacts on the town's retail landscape and local employment opportunities. With Home Bargains' track record of contributing to local economies, the community awaits the positive changes this new store promises to bring.