HOLT Aerial Ascends: Doubling Bronto Skylift Fleet Post Kardie/TGM Acquisition

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- In a significant industry move, Kardie Equipment/TGM Wind Services, now rebranded as HOLT Aerial, has solidified its position as a leader in the aerial work platform sector. This strategic pivot follows the company's acquisition by the HOLT Group in 2022, marking a new chapter in offering unparalleled services across various industries requiring work at elevated heights.

Expanding Horizons with Enhanced Fleet Capability

HOLT Aerial, under the visionary leadership of Vice President and General Manager Clayton Ripley, continues to commit to providing the safest and most efficient aerial work platforms. With the acquisition, HOLT Aerial has more than doubled its fleet of Bronto Skylifts, boasting the largest collection of these mobile elevating work platforms in North America. Industries such as wind, electric transmission & distribution, petrochemicals, refining, aerospace, and telecommunications now have access to an expanded range of services tailored to meet their specific needs. "Our dedication to enhancing operational safety and efficiency remains unwavering," Ripley emphasized.

Benefits of the HOLT Group Acquisition

The integration into the HOLT Group has not only expanded HOLT Aerial's fleet but also broadened its service offerings. Customers accustomed to the exceptional service and reliability of Kardie Equipment/TGM Wind Services can expect continued excellence with additional benefits. "The expanded fleet and the extensive support and resources of the HOLT Group enrich our offering," stated J.K. Baxter, Senior Vice President at HOLT Group. This merger underlines a shared commitment to innovation and excellence in the aerial work platform market.

Looking to the Future

As HOLT Aerial moves forward, it continues to offer operated rentals, bare rentals, leasing options, services, and training, in addition to sales of aerial work platforms. The company's pioneering introduction of Bronto Skylift aerial work platforms to North America over a decade ago set a high standard in the industry. Today, as the largest distributor of Bronto Skylifts in North America, HOLT Aerial is poised for continued growth and success, ensuring that industries reliant on high-altitude work have the safest, most efficient tools at their disposal.

With a legacy of innovation and a forward-looking approach, HOLT Aerial is not just reaching new heights in aerial work platforms but is also elevating the standards of service and safety within the industry. As businesses and industries evolve, HOLT Aerial's expansive fleet and comprehensive services ensure it remains at the forefront of meeting the ever-changing demands of working at heights.