Holly Miller's National Wedding Industry Award Win: A Sweet Success Story

Somerset-based cake designer Holly Miller, founder of Cake Design by Holly Miller, has been crowned the national winner in the Wedding Cake category at the prestigious 2024 Wedding Industry Awards. The announcement, made at a glittering gala ceremony in London, is the culmination of Miller's tireless dedication and creativity in delighting couples and their guests with her stunning, bespoke cakes.

A Recipe for Success

Established in 2016, Cake Design by Holly Miller has been the icing on the cake for hundreds of weddings throughout the United Kingdom. Miller's flair for design and commitment to using only the finest ingredients have earned her a well-deserved reputation for creating showstopping cakes that taste as exquisite as they look.

The Wedding Industry Awards, held annually, recognize and honor the hard work, dedication, and exceptional talent of wedding professionals across the country. With regional winners competing for the national title, the awards ceremony is a true celebration of the industry's best and brightest.

A Celebration of Craftsmanship

This year's awards were particularly significant, as they acknowledged the resilience and adaptability of business owners in the face of challenging times. Despite the hurdles presented by the past few years, Miller and her team have continued to provide couples with unforgettable cakes that make their wedding days all the more special.

A Promising Future

With the recognition that comes from winning a national Wedding Industry Award, Miller's diary for 2024 and 2025 is quickly filling up with requests for her delectable creations. Couples throughout Somerset and beyond are eager to secure her services for their upcoming nuptials.

Holly Miller's Sweet Success Echoes Across the Wedding Industry

