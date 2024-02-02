HNI Office India Introduces New Experience Centre in Hyderabad

Unveiling a new dimension in office aesthetics, HNI Office India Ltd, the Indian subsidiary of HNI Corporation, a leading global office furniture manufacturer, has inaugurated its state-of-the-art Experience Centre in the heart of Hyderabad's Hi-Tec city. The grand opening, attended by industry leaders and innovators, marks a significant milestone in the company's journey to redefine workspaces across India.

Experience Centre: A Showcase of Innovation

The Experience Centre is a testament to HNI's commitment to innovation. It offers a glimpse into the future of office spaces, boasting a broad range of the latest modular office furniture in various layouts. Designed to cater to architects, designers, and workspace professionals, the new showroom presents a paradigm shift in office design and functionality.

Visitors to the Centre can explore a multitude of options, from ergonomic chairs designed for comfort and productivity, collaborative workstations that inspire teamwork, to executive desks that exude authority. The exhibition also presents a variety of storage solutions, reflecting the latest trends in office design and functionality, all aimed at modernizing office spaces.

HNI's Vision: Fusing Aesthetics and Functionality

Throughout the inauguration ceremony, the focus was on HNI's mission to create productive and creative work environments. Karan Sachdev, Managing Director of HNI India, expressed his excitement about the new showroom. He emphasized the company's dedication to providing office furniture solutions that seamlessly blend aesthetics and functionality to enhance employee work experiences.

Leading Change in the Office Furniture Industry

With its parent company HNI Corporation's extensive global experience, HNI India continues to lead the office furniture industry in India. By opening the Experience Centre, the company demonstrates its commitment to meeting the changing demands of contemporary workplaces. The variety of designs and layouts on display are a testament to HNI's adaptability and foresight, ensuring they remain at the forefront of workspace transformation.