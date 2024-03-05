Historic York Hotel Renamed in Tribute to WWII Hero William Milner Amid Major Revamp

Amidst the historic echoes of York's railway station, a profound transformation is underway at one of York's top hotels, heralding a tribute to a local hero of the Second World War. In a significant rebranding move, the hotel currently known as the Principal Hotel is set to honor William Milner, a station foreman who sacrificed his life in 1942 for the greater good. This change comes as Glasgow-based RBH Management takes the helm from IHG, marking a new chapter in the hotel's storied existence since its foundation in 1878 as the Royal Station Hotel.

The Catalyst for Change

The decision to rename the hotel to The Milner York is part of a broader initiative to pay homage to individuals who have significantly contributed to York's railway heritage. Milner's bravery during the Baedecker Raid, where he attempted to retrieve medical supplies for air raid casualties, has been immortalized at the railway station. This renaming venture aligns with the change in management to RBH Management in October 2022 and the necessity to rebrand following the end of the hotel's affiliation with The Principal name. Further modifications include renaming the hotel's food and beverage outlets to Peachey's Bar & Grill and The Swollen Gambler, in honor of William Peachey and George Hudson, respectively, both of whom were instrumental figures in York's railway history.

Revamping with Respect

This transition is not merely a change of name but signifies a comprehensive reimagining of the hotel's brand and guest experience. From staff training to guest reception and a revamped menu and drinks offering, the rebranding effort aims to reflect the new identity inspired by local railway legends. Moreover, the hotel is undergoing over £2million in property enhancements, including a significant investment in air conditioning for its 155 bedrooms and suites, a challenging yet crucial upgrade for a Victorian-era building. The completion of these improvements is eagerly anticipated this summer, marking a significant milestone in the hotel's evolution.

Future Developments on the Horizon

Further illustrating the hotel's commitment to growth and development, City of York Council has recently reapproved plans for a four-storey extension, promising the addition of 41 more bedrooms. This ambitious project underscores the hotel's dedication to expanding its capacity and enhancing its offerings to guests. With these plans still 'live' and under exploration for future execution, the hotel is poised for a promising trajectory of development and innovation, bolstered by its rich heritage and dedication to honoring the past.

The rebranding of the hotel to The Milner York represents a thoughtful fusion of history, homage, and hospitality innovation. As this esteemed establishment embarks on a new chapter, it not only celebrates the legacy of William Milner and other railway luminaries but also sets a precedent for how historic hotels can adapt and evolve while respecting their heritage. As guests walk through the doors of The Milner York, they will not only experience contemporary comfort and luxury but will also be stepping into a living tribute to the heroes of York's illustrious railway past.