Historic Duluth Office Building Sold for $3.5 Million; Separate $2.5 Million Purchase in Eagan

An entity associated with the Atwater Group has offloaded a historically significant office building in Duluth, Minnesota, bringing in $3.5 million. The transaction was carried out by Lester Park Holdings LLC for the 21,000-square-foot building, situated at 310 E. Superior St. and offering a picturesque view of Lake Superior. The sale, completed on January 24, did not encompass the land on which the structure stands.

First Northern Development LLC: The Seller

The seller in this transaction was First Northern Development LLC, and it's noteworthy that the building continues to be fully occupied. Although this marks the final Duluth property linked to Atwater, the company holds ownership of five properties in the Twin Cities.

Financial Aspects of the Deal

The financial conditions of this deal were laid out in detail, including a $1.5 million initial payment and a $2 million contract for deed with a term of 48 months. The arrangement also includes a variable interest rate of 7.55% and a balloon payment of $500,000 due in 2028.

Separate Acquisition: Interstate Development's New Purchase

In a separate property transaction, an entity connected to Interstate Development in Eden Prairie shelled out $2.5 million for a building in Eagan. This structure, which once formed part of the former Blue Cross Blue Shield campus, is under consideration as the potential new headquarters for Johnson Brothers, a liquor distribution company. The property, located at 3311 Terminal Road, was acquired from Health Landlord (MN) LLC. The latter is a New York-based entity of Net Lease Office Properties. Unfortunately, the financial terms of this transaction remain undisclosed.