Historic Brown Floral Co. in Michigan Listed for Sale after 159 Years

Steeped in history and flourishing with a legacy of almost 159 years, Brown Floral Co., a family-run floral company based in Jackson, Michigan, has been listed for sale. A testament to resilience and unyielding familial dedication, the company is recognized not only as the oldest business in Jackson but also stands as the oldest family-owned floral company in its original location in Michigan.

A Priceless Heritage on Sale

As of February 2, the asking price for this historic business is set at $450,000. The sale, managed by RE/MAX Mid-Michigan, encompasses a sprawling property of nearly 2 acres. Prospective buyers will be acquiring a greenhouse, showroom, coolers, a garage, and a fenced area specifically designed for outdoor plants. The property also houses an office and two residential spaces, adding a dash of charm to the already appealing offer.

Included Assets and Legacy

The sale extends beyond the physical assets. It includes a delivery van, an array of fixtures, and a treasure trove of inventory. However, the real jewel in the crown is the loyal customer base, cultivated and nurtured over a span of 159 years. The current owner, Chis Grostefon, a direct descendant of the founder Frederick Kempf, chose to remain silent on the matter of sale.

A Journey Through Time

The company's inception dates back to 1865, when Frederick Kempf, who Americanized his name from Von Kempf, and Clara Brown established it. The business strategically positioned itself across from Mount Evergreen Cemetery, specializing in flowers and urns during the post-Civil War boom. Over the years, the property has donned various hats. It has served as family housing, rentals, and even a bridal store. The legacy of the Kempf family, carried forward through multiple generations, with Grostefon and Diana Jonas, Robert Kempf's daughters, being the most recent torchbearers.