Hilti Group Pioneers Sustainability with Circular Manufacturing

In a significant stride toward sustainability, the Hilti Group, a global leader in construction tools, products, and software, is revving up its efforts through circular manufacturing. This move is in alignment with the company's ambitious objective of attaining net-zero emissions by 2050, a feat closely preceded by Hilti achieving CO2 neutrality across its operations by the close of 2023.

Circular Manufacturing: A Sustainable Revolution

Circular manufacturing forms an integral part of the circular economy, a concept that lays emphasis on product longevity and reusability, with a goal to minimize waste and material use. Hilti's approach to this involves a comprehensive set of strategies, ranging from designing products for prolonged usage to maintaining an expansive repair network and managing the entire value chain - from production to fostering customer relationships.

Fleet Management: A Key Feature

A standout feature of their circular economy model is the fleet management program. It enables customers to access tools and batteries through a monthly subscription, as opposed to making an outright purchase. This paradigm shift not only bolsters Hilti's sustainability objectives but also makes strategic business sense. It leverages the company's established expertise in creating durable tools and maintaining direct customer engagement.

Impact on the Construction Industry

The construction industry is gradually veering towards a larger investment in sustainability, considering the total cost of building ownership over time. Metal roofs are emerging as a significant aspect of larger retrofit projects, facilitating adaptive reuse of buildings, hence avoiding teardowns. The use of steel in retrofits is spotlighted as a sustainable choice, being 100% recyclable and ensuring a closed-loop life cycle. Retrofitted metal roofs also bring down energy costs, boost energy efficiency, and are more conducive for solar panel installation.

The streamlined process of prefabricated metal reroofing ensures minimal disruption and uninterrupted business operations during retrofitting, while also enhancing a building's appearance. Retrofitting existing buildings is also recognized as a highly effective method to decarbonize existing buildings, contributing to a more sustainable and resilient future for commercial and industrial buildings.