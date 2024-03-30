Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Spreads to New U.S. States, Detected in Dairy Herds

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) confirms the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza to dairy herds in Michigan and Idaho, signaling the virus's expansion into new regions of the country.

The National Veterinary Services Laboratories have identified bird flu in a Michigan herd recently introduced with cows from Texas, highlighting concerns of interstate transmission.

Confirmation and Presumptive Positive Test Results

The USDA, in collaboration with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), has issued a joint statement confirming the presence of bird flu in Michigan and Idaho. Additionally, presumptive positive test results have been received in New Mexico and Texas, indicating the potential spread of the virus across multiple states.

Source and Transmission Concerns

Similar to earlier cases, the virus strain detected in Michigan is believed to have been introduced by wild birds, with the possibility of transmission between cattle. While initial testing hasn't identified changes to the virus's transmissibility to humans, authorities remain vigilant in monitoring its spread. Despite concerns, there is reassurance regarding the safety of the commercial milk supply, with no reported issues.

International Implications and Cross-Border Surveillance

The detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza in the U.S. raises international concerns about its potential spread across borders. With cases reported in several states, experts speculate on the possibility of infections in cows in Europe. The recent detection of bird flu in Mexico's Michoacan state further underscores the need for cross-border surveillance and coordinated efforts to prevent further transmission.