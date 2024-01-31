Highland County Board of Commissioners Grapple with Construction and Utility Issues at Weekly Meeting

The weekly meeting of the Highland County Board of Commissioners was a hotbed of discussion, with multiple issues and updates coming to the fore. One of the most urgent matters was a report from Doug Karnes of McCarty Associates concerning problems with Modern Day Concrete at the Records Storage site.

Concrete Foundations and Soil Strength Issues

Modern Day Concrete, subcontracted by Alpha Construction, stumbled upon weaker-than-anticipated soil strength, leading to unexpected costs. The issue of the depth of concrete foundations also became contentious. Karnes insisted that any subsequent payment requests should funnel through Alpha Construction, who could then issue a change order to the county. This strategy may lead to potential cost reductions in the project, effectively offsetting the site issue.

Utility Management at Rocky Fork Lake

In other developments, representatives from Environmental Engineering Services detailed the procedure for discontinuing services at Rocky Fork Lake for those facing long-term delinquencies. The county's strategy includes making verbal contact, dispatching certified letters, and, as a last resort, shutting off services. This rigorous approach aims to encourage residents to make regular payments of their monthly fees.

Anticipating Demographic Changes

Moreover, the commissioners had an insightful discussion with representatives from Fayette County at the upcoming Honda Plant. With the plant expected to employ around 2,200 individuals, the county is bracing for significant demographic shifts.

New Hires and Public Comments

The Highland County Humane Society announced the onboarding of two new agents. On a related note, the Solid Waste District Director shared public comments on a new plan that emphasizes business recycling without any fee hikes.

Approvals and Resolutions

The meeting also saw approvals for a siren inspection, a hydraulic pump replacement, and a change order for the Record Storage Building. The board passed resolutions for additional appropriations, funds transfer, and a tax levy replacement, and approved a contract for an educational program contribution.