Business

High Plains Bank Opens New Offices in Renovated Historic Building

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:24 pm EST
High Plains Bank Opens New Offices in Renovated Historic Building

High Plains Bank, a community bank with roots dating back to 1908, has broadened its reach in Longmont, Colorado, by inaugurating new offices for its trust, estate, investment services, and loan departments. Situated in a historic downtown building at 385 Main St., these offices came to life in late December 2023 after an extensive renovation period of 18 months.

Reviving History for the Future

The building, a relic from the early 1900s, was procured by the Flagler-based bank in 2022. With the assistance of the Longmont Downtown Development Association, it underwent a comprehensive architectural transformation, ensuring a blend of its past grandeur with modern functionality. High Plains Bank’s retail services, however, will continue to operate from the existing 600 Kimbark St. branch.

A Commitment to Community

John Creighton, the CEO of High Plains Bank, has often expressed the bank’s dedication to the community. The establishment of these Longmont-focused services is a testament to their commitment. The bank’s trust, estate, and investment services department, which was established in November 2022, is led by Jane Cox, SVP and trust officer. It offers a broad spectrum of fiduciary and investment services, leveraging the team’s collective experience of over 85 years. Trust officer Cindy Kindsfater and trust administrator Jessica Garwood further strengthen the department.

Hours and Structure

The working hours for the new offices are from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. The trust offices occupy the first floor, while the loan department is located on the second floor. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for January 19, 2024, marking the official inauguration of these new offices. As a family and employee-owned community bank, High Plains Bank continues to serve several Colorado towns with its branches. It’s important to note that the bank’s trust and investment products are not FDIC insured, not bank-guaranteed, and may lose value.

Business
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

