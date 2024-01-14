en English
Business

High-End Dining: The Rising Trend of Premium Restaurant Reservations

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:17 pm EST
In the wake of the global pandemic, the restaurant industry has witnessed a marked shift in dining habits, leading to an unprecedented rise in premium reservation options. With the integration of online reservations and contact tracing during the pandemic, booking tables in advance has become a norm, rather than an exception.

Reservation Platforms Stepping Up Their Game

Reservation platforms like Booking Holdings’ OpenTable and Resy are taking the lead in this new dining landscape, serving as the connecting link between consumers and restaurants. OpenTable, for instance, has seen a surge in its customer base, clocking over 1.5 billion users to date.

These platforms, along with SevenRooms, are redefining the dining experience by offering special deals and upgrades. The primary aim is to attract high-income diners who are willing to pay a premium for an exclusive experience.

Data-Driven Dining

SevenRooms, backed by Danny Meyer’s Enlightened Hospitality Investments, has an edge over its competitors. By sharing more customer data with restaurants, it enables them to target specific diners with personalized marketing campaigns. This high-end data-driven dining experience has been a game-changer in the industry.

Exclusive Reservations: A Rising Trend

Some restaurants are reserving tables for top customers or members of loyalty programs, making it increasingly competitive to secure a table. For instance, MGM Rewards members with at least gold status have better access to reservations at popular spots like Carbone in Las Vegas.

Resy’s Global Dining Access program, launched after American Express acquired the company, offers exclusive reservations at sought-after restaurants for select AmEx cardholders. This trend, however, has raised concerns about creating a pay-for-access system that could potentially undermine the democratic nature of dining out.

Kirk Estopinal, a partner at New Orleans restaurant Cane Table, has expressed apprehension about this trend, fearing that it might lead to a dining culture where access is determined by the size of one’s wallet rather than the love for food.

Business
Comments

