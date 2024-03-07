HH Global Bolsters Creative Force with Amir Mireskandari as New Executive Director

LONDON, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a strategic move to amplify its Creative + Digital solutions, HH Global announces the appointment of Amir Mireskandari as Executive Director, Global Creative Delivery + Operations. This key addition is part of the company's commitment to investing in top-tier talent, aiming to enhance client delivery across various innovative and creative domains.

Strategic Expansion in Creative and Digital Domains

Amir Mireskandari brings a wealth of experience to HH Global, having spearheaded delivery teams across the Asia Pacific region as Chief Delivery Officer for Ogilvy, and holding significant operational roles in renowned agencies like M&C Saatchi, Y&R (VML), and Leo Burnett. His entry into HH Global marks a pivotal moment for the company, promising to enrich its creative and digital offerings. Mireskandari's track record of using technology and innovation to drive strategic partnerships and delivery excellence aligns with HH Global's vision of providing best-in-class services to its clients.

Enhancing Global Creative Delivery

Mireskandari's enthusiasm for joining HH Global echoes the company's ambition to expand its comprehensive suite of products and services. With a focus on delivering brand experiences across physical, digital, and virtual touchpoints, his role is set to maximize efficiency and effectiveness in creative delivery. This initiative is not only a testament to HH Global's commitment to innovation but also highlights the company's ability to attract industry-leading talent in a competitive creative landscape.

A Future-Forward Approach to Creative Solutions

Lee Humphreys, Chief Client Officer at HH Global, lauds Mireskandari's appointment as a significant enhancement to the team, signaling a promising future for the company's Creative + Digital solutions. HH Global's dedication to leveraging technology, innovation, and strategic partnerships positions it as a formidable force in the creative industry, ready to meet the evolving needs of global brands. As HH Global continues to grow its capabilities, its focus on delivering world-class creativity and content production excellence remains steadfast.

HH Global's strategic appointment of Amir Mireskandari as Executive Director, Global Creative Delivery + Operations, underlines its commitment to excellence and innovation in the creative services sector. This move not only strengthens HH Global's position in the market but also sets the stage for future growth and success in delivering impactful brand experiences worldwide.