Business

HFZA and Halliburton Ink Deal to Boost Oil Industry with New Facility

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:30 am EST
The Hamriyah Free Zone Authority (HFZA) in Sharjah has penned a strategic agreement with global energy services giant, Halliburton, to craft a state-of-the-art facility for calibrating drilling tools pivotal to the oil industry. The facility, sprawled across an expansive one million square feet within the HFZA, is regarded as a significant stride in the sector.

Aligning With Sharjah’s Economic Vision

This development aligns seamlessly with Sharjah’s vision for economic diversification and its concerted efforts to attract high-quality investments. It particularly underscores the emirate’s focus on bolstering its heavy industries. The agreement was announced by Sheikh Khaled Bin Abdullah Al Qasimi and Lance Loeffler, highlighting the robust infrastructure and logistics services that HFZA offers to investors.

Halliburton’s Expansion in the MENA Region

Halliburton, with its longstanding presence in the UAE, views this expansion in Sharjah as part of its unwavering commitment to grow in the MENA region. HFZA extends several competitive advantages to investors, including tax exemptions, capital repatriation, full business ownership, and a streamlined single-window operations system.

SEDD’s Business Licenses Report

In a related development, the Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD) unveiled its ninth Business Licenses Report for 2022. This report provides a comprehensive view of the emirate’s economic conditions and investment trends, reflecting SEDD’s commitment to transparency and data-driven decision-making for investors.

Business Energy
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

