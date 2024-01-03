Heybike Unveils New E-Bike Model, the Hauler, at CES 2024: A Step Towards Greener Transportation

In a bid to further revolutionize green transportation, leading e-bike manufacturer, Heybike, has announced the showcasing of their newest model, the Hauler, at the highly anticipated CES 2024. The Hauler, built with a keen focus on cargo transportation and daily utility, seeks to redefine everyday travel with its innovative features and design.

Unveiling the Hauler: A Blend of Power and Practicality

At the heart of the Hauler’s design lies a dual-battery setup, comprising an 18Ah front battery and a 12.52Ah rear battery. This arrangement is poised to eliminate battery depletion worries during rides, offering extended ranges for users. The Hauler’s 750W motor, capable of hitting speeds up to 28 mph, complements its robust battery architecture, promising a seamless blend of power and speed.

Further enhancing its practicality, the Hauler features a unique, customizable DIY pegboard, allowing riders to attach accessories or cargo holders as required. It also comes fitted with a Shimano 7-speed gear system, five levels of pedal assistance, two 20”*3.0” tires, and an impressive payload capacity of 440 lbs.

Emphasizing Safety and Inclusivity

The Hauler does not compromise on safety, boasting hydraulic disc brakes, front fork suspension, and automatic lights for enhanced night visibility. With an optimal rider height range between 5’3” and 6’3”, the Hauler seeks to cater to a wide demographic, reinforcing Heybike’s commitment to inclusivity.

Heybike’s Commitment to a Greener Future

In a statement, Jason Fang, the CEO of Heybike, underscored the company’s dedication to forging greener transportation solutions. Through the launch of the Hauler, along with the exhibition of other popular models like the Horizon, Mars 2.0, Ranger S, and Tyson at CES 2024, Heybike aims to enhance the riding experience and promote a lifestyle of convenient, environmentally friendly travel.

Further stirring the pot of anticipation, a hint was dropped about the unveiling of an advanced e-bike model, constructed with cutting-edge materials and a powerful motor. As Heybike continues to innovate and expand its product line, customers are encouraged to keep abreast of updates by visiting the company’s website and following their social media channels.