en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Heybike Unveils New E-Bike Model, the Hauler, at CES 2024: A Step Towards Greener Transportation

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:06 am EST
Heybike Unveils New E-Bike Model, the Hauler, at CES 2024: A Step Towards Greener Transportation

In a bid to further revolutionize green transportation, leading e-bike manufacturer, Heybike, has announced the showcasing of their newest model, the Hauler, at the highly anticipated CES 2024. The Hauler, built with a keen focus on cargo transportation and daily utility, seeks to redefine everyday travel with its innovative features and design.

Unveiling the Hauler: A Blend of Power and Practicality

At the heart of the Hauler’s design lies a dual-battery setup, comprising an 18Ah front battery and a 12.52Ah rear battery. This arrangement is poised to eliminate battery depletion worries during rides, offering extended ranges for users. The Hauler’s 750W motor, capable of hitting speeds up to 28 mph, complements its robust battery architecture, promising a seamless blend of power and speed.

Further enhancing its practicality, the Hauler features a unique, customizable DIY pegboard, allowing riders to attach accessories or cargo holders as required. It also comes fitted with a Shimano 7-speed gear system, five levels of pedal assistance, two 20”*3.0” tires, and an impressive payload capacity of 440 lbs.

Emphasizing Safety and Inclusivity

The Hauler does not compromise on safety, boasting hydraulic disc brakes, front fork suspension, and automatic lights for enhanced night visibility. With an optimal rider height range between 5’3” and 6’3”, the Hauler seeks to cater to a wide demographic, reinforcing Heybike’s commitment to inclusivity.

Heybike’s Commitment to a Greener Future

In a statement, Jason Fang, the CEO of Heybike, underscored the company’s dedication to forging greener transportation solutions. Through the launch of the Hauler, along with the exhibition of other popular models like the Horizon, Mars 2.0, Ranger S, and Tyson at CES 2024, Heybike aims to enhance the riding experience and promote a lifestyle of convenient, environmentally friendly travel.

Further stirring the pot of anticipation, a hint was dropped about the unveiling of an advanced e-bike model, constructed with cutting-edge materials and a powerful motor. As Heybike continues to innovate and expand its product line, customers are encouraged to keep abreast of updates by visiting the company’s website and following their social media channels.

0
Business
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Perth Hospitality Sector Braces for Mergers and Acquisitions Amidst Strong Competition

By Geeta Pillai

Itochu Corporation: Balancing Capital Investments and Shareholder Returns

By BNN Correspondents

Zwipe AS Raises NOK 35M from Rights Issue; Issues Warrants Tradable on Major Exchanges

By Geeta Pillai

Leadership Reshuffle at Willmott Dixon: A New Era of Growth

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Vodafone Idea Partners with Team Vitality to Boost India's Esports Eco ...
@Business · 1 min
Vodafone Idea Partners with Team Vitality to Boost India's Esports Eco ...
heart comment 0
Fredrik Erlandsson Appointed to Lead Communications and Investor Relations at NIBE Industrier AB

By Waqas Arain

Fredrik Erlandsson Appointed to Lead Communications and Investor Relations at NIBE Industrier AB
Natural Gas Prices Show Promising Upward Trend as Market Looks to Recover from Bearish 2023

By Bijay Laxmi

Natural Gas Prices Show Promising Upward Trend as Market Looks to Recover from Bearish 2023
Norsk Hydro ASA Amplifies Share Ownership via Buyback Program

By Justice Nwafor

Norsk Hydro ASA Amplifies Share Ownership via Buyback Program
KP Energy Limited Secures Significant Order from ABREL EPC Limited

By Dil Bar Irshad

KP Energy Limited Secures Significant Order from ABREL EPC Limited
Latest Headlines
World News
High School Girls' Basketball Round-Up: Victories, High Scores, and Unexpected Cancellations
22 seconds
High School Girls' Basketball Round-Up: Victories, High Scores, and Unexpected Cancellations
Faron Pharmaceuticals to Present at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference: Unveiling Bexmarilimab
25 seconds
Faron Pharmaceuticals to Present at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference: Unveiling Bexmarilimab
High School Boys' Basketball: A Showcase of Skill and Strategy
25 seconds
High School Boys' Basketball: A Showcase of Skill and Strategy
High School Girls' Basketball: A Display of Athletic Triumph
1 min
High School Girls' Basketball: A Display of Athletic Triumph
Oranges: A Citrus Powerhouse of Wellness
1 min
Oranges: A Citrus Powerhouse of Wellness
Trimble Tech Bulldogs Secure Second Consecutive Win, Diamond Hill-Jarvis Eagles Struggle Continues
1 min
Trimble Tech Bulldogs Secure Second Consecutive Win, Diamond Hill-Jarvis Eagles Struggle Continues
Mayo's Senior Football Team Faces London in Connacht FBD Quarter Final
2 mins
Mayo's Senior Football Team Faces London in Connacht FBD Quarter Final
Phil Parkinson Hails Support of Hollywood Owners in Wrexham's Remarkable Turnaround
2 mins
Phil Parkinson Hails Support of Hollywood Owners in Wrexham's Remarkable Turnaround
Insight's Kwesi Pratt Highlights Extreme Security Measures for Ghana's Electoral Commission
2 mins
Insight's Kwesi Pratt Highlights Extreme Security Measures for Ghana's Electoral Commission
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
3 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
4 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
5 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
5 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
6 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
8 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
8 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
8 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app