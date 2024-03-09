Hexaware and Novelty Group Unite for Digital Transformation in UAE, Boosting Local Enterprises

Hexaware Technologies, a pioneer in digital solutions, and Novelty Group, a leading business conglomerate in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), today unveiled a joint venture aimed at propelling digital transformation across UAE's multifarious industry sectors. This strategic alliance seeks to marry Hexaware's advanced technological prowess with Novelty Group's deep market insight and local presence. By doing so, the partnership aspires to usher in a new era of digital innovation and efficiency for UAE-based enterprises, enhancing their competitiveness on a global scale.

Strategic Synergy: A Catalyst for Digital Excellence

At the heart of this joint venture lies the complementary strengths of Hexaware and Novelty Group. Hexaware brings to the table its robust expertise in digital managed services, generative AI, cloud computing, digital and software solutions, enterprise automation, and data & AI services. With a proven track record of driving digital transformation globally, Hexaware is well-positioned to accelerate the digital journey of UAE-based companies through cost-effective and secure solutions. Novelty Group, with its entrenched understanding of the UAE's business environment and sector-specific insights, will play a crucial role in tailoring these solutions to meet the unique needs of the local market.

Empowering Local Enterprises and Talent

The collaboration not only aims at technological transformation but also emphasizes the growth and utilization of the local talent pool. Through this venture, Hexaware and Novelty Group are committed to supporting the Emiratization of IT services, thereby fostering a sustainable and self-reliant digital ecosystem within the UAE. The initiative is expected to catalyze innovation across various domains, including banking, financial services, manufacturing, energy and utilities, healthcare, insurance, hi-tech products & platforms, retail & consumer, logistics, and travel & hospitality.

Leaders Speak: Envisioning a Digitally Empowered Future

R Srikrishna, CEO & Executive Director of Hexaware Technologies, expressed enthusiasm about the joint venture, highlighting its potential to deliver unparalleled value to UAE enterprises and contribute to the nation's digital economy. Abdul Raouf Al Mubarak, Chairman of Novelty Group, mirrored these sentiments, emphasizing the transformative impact the partnership is poised to have on enterprise solutions across the UAE. The collaboration is supported by Miller Hill Advisors and Ignite Excellence Advisory, which have facilitated this landmark joint venture, underscoring the strategic and financial acumen that guides this initiative.

This joint venture stands as a testament to the dynamic synergy between global technological capabilities and local business acumen. By leveraging Hexaware's digital expertise and Novelty Group's market insights, the partnership is set to redefine the digital landscape of the UAE. As enterprises across the region embark on their digital transformation journeys, this collaboration offers a promising pathway to innovation, efficiency, and competitive advantage, marking a significant milestone in the UAE's ongoing digital evolution.