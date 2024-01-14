en English
Automotive

Hertz Shifts Strategy, Plans to Sell Part of its Electric Vehicle Fleet

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:54 am EST
Hertz Shifts Strategy, Plans to Sell Part of its Electric Vehicle Fleet

In a strategic pivot that mirrors the broader automotive industry’s challenges, Hertz Global Holdings Inc., the car rental titan, has declared plans to offload approximately one-third of its global electric vehicle (EV) fleet. This landmark decision follows Hertz’s prior substantial investment in EVs, including an inaugural order of 100,000 Teslas by the close of 2022.

Responding to Market Dynamics

Several automakers have either curtailed production or slashed prices due to surplus inventory and an ebbing demand for EVs. Case in point, General Motors and Honda Motor scrapped plans for the joint development of affordable EVs. Even Tesla, the EV market leader, cut its car prices globally in 2023 to spur demand. Hertz’s move is a reflection of these overarching industry trends.

Strategic Shift Towards Financial Performance

Hertz CEO Stephen Scherr revealed that this decision is a response to balancing supply with demand, conceding that the adoption of EVs may have not proceeded as swiftly as envisioned. The company plans to divest around 20,000 electric vehicles and aims to replace some of them with conventional internal combustion engine cars. Despite the initial buzz surrounding EV rentals for myriad reasons, ranging from environmental considerations to sheer curiosity, the actual demand has fallen short of expectations.

Impact on Hertz’s Financials

Hertz will bear a $245 million incremental net depreciation expense due to this strategic shift. However, the company forecasts an equivalent improvement in its bottom line over the ensuing two years. The firm had already decelerated its EV acquisitions in response to declining Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Prices (MSRPs), which impacted the fair market value of its cars. Hertz had targeted for EVs to constitute a quarter of its fleet by the end of 2024, but is now revising its course to prioritize financial performance and operational integrity.

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

