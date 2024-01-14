Hertz Shifts Gears: To Sell a Third of Its Electric Vehicle Fleet

Hertz, the renowned global car rental company, has revealed a major strategic shift in its approach to electric vehicles (EVs). The company announced that it intends to sell approximately one third of its global EV fleet, a clear reflection of the broader industry trends wherein automakers are reassessing their commitment to EVs amid challenges such as slowing demand, inventory pile-ups, and plummeting prices.

A Strategic Reversal

Previously, Hertz had invested heavily in the EV space, notably making large purchases from leading manufacturers such as Tesla and General Motors. However, in a recent announcement, Stephen Scherr, the CEO of Hertz, stated that the decision to sell around 20,000 EVs and replace them with traditional internal combustion engine cars is an effort to align the company’s supply with actual demand. The proceeds from the EV sales are anticipated to bolster Hertz’s bottom line by an equivalent of a $245 million net depreciation expense spread over two years.

Market Forces at Play

The strategic shift comes in the wake of a global price reduction by Tesla across its range of vehicles. This move significantly impacted the depreciation value of Hertz’s EV fleet and compelled the company to reassess its strategy. Hertz had initially set a target for a quarter of its fleet to consist of EVs by the end of 2024. However, the current market dynamics have necessitated a change in course.

Customer Demand and Analysts’ Views

Hertz’s initial enthusiasm for EVs was driven by the belief that customers would be keen on renting them for a variety of reasons, such as the unique experience of driving an EV, potential savings on fuel costs, or choosing a more environment-friendly option. However, the demand fell short of the company’s expectations, leading to a strategic adjustment. This pivot has drawn criticism from some quarters, with analysts like Dan Ives of Wedbush suggesting that Hertz may have miscalculated the rollout and marketing of EVs to its customer base.