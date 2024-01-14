en English
Automotive

Hertz Shifts Gears: Selling Off EV Fleet due to Slowing Demand

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:14 pm EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 12:40 pm EST
In a significant shift of strategy, Hertz Global Holdings Inc. has announced its plans to sell approximately 20,000 electric vehicles (EVs), including its fleet of Tesla Model S sedans. This move is in stark contrast to Hertz’s earlier ambitions of having a quarter of its global fleet run on electricity by the end of 2024. The decision comes as a response to the slowing demand for EVs, a trend that has recently led major automakers like General Motors and Honda Motor to reconsider their EV strategies.

Aligning Supply with Demand

Hertz’s decision to sell a significant portion of its EV fleet aims to align its supply more accurately with the current demand. While EVs remain a promising segment of the automotive industry, they have yet to become the preferred choice for rental cars. Hertz CEO Stephen Scherr acknowledged this reality, stating that while he believes the transition to EVs in the rental industry will happen eventually, it isn’t happening at the pace initially expected.

Affordable EVs Up for Grabs

As part of this strategic shift, Hertz is offering its fleet of EVs for sale at extremely competitive prices, with some models listed as low as $17,700. Prospective buyers can purchase these vehicles through Hertz Car Sales, with certain used EVs qualifying for federal tax credits of up to $4,000. To provide potential buyers with a comprehensive experience, Hertz is also offering a Rent2Buy program that allows customers to rent a vehicle for up to three days or take a free two-hour test drive before committing to a purchase.

Improving the Bottom Line

Notably, the proceeds from the sale of these EVs will be used to purchase internal combustion engine cars, as Hertz expects this move to improve its bottom line by an amount equivalent to the $245 million in incremental net depreciation expense over the next two years. This decision has been influenced by factors such as the declining market value of EVs and recent price reductions by Tesla, which significantly impact vehicle depreciation. While there is interest from customers to rent EVs, the demand was not sufficient to justify maintaining such a large EV fleet. Thus, Hertz’s move is seen as a necessary ‘reset downward’ of EV expectations in the auto industry.

Automotive Business
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

