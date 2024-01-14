Hertz Shifts Gears: Selling Off EV Fleet due to Slowing Demand

In a significant shift of strategy, Hertz Global Holdings Inc. has announced its plans to sell approximately 20,000 electric vehicles (EVs), including its fleet of Tesla Model S sedans. This move is in stark contrast to Hertz’s earlier ambitions of having a quarter of its global fleet run on electricity by the end of 2024. The decision comes as a response to the slowing demand for EVs, a trend that has recently led major automakers like General Motors and Honda Motor to reconsider their EV strategies.

Aligning Supply with Demand

Hertz’s decision to sell a significant portion of its EV fleet aims to align its supply more accurately with the current demand. While EVs remain a promising segment of the automotive industry, they have yet to become the preferred choice for rental cars. Hertz CEO Stephen Scherr acknowledged this reality, stating that while he believes the transition to EVs in the rental industry will happen eventually, it isn’t happening at the pace initially expected.

Affordable EVs Up for Grabs

As part of this strategic shift, Hertz is offering its fleet of EVs for sale at extremely competitive prices, with some models listed as low as $17,700. Prospective buyers can purchase these vehicles through Hertz Car Sales, with certain used EVs qualifying for federal tax credits of up to $4,000. To provide potential buyers with a comprehensive experience, Hertz is also offering a Rent2Buy program that allows customers to rent a vehicle for up to three days or take a free two-hour test drive before committing to a purchase.

Improving the Bottom Line

Notably, the proceeds from the sale of these EVs will be used to purchase internal combustion engine cars, as Hertz expects this move to improve its bottom line by an amount equivalent to the $245 million in incremental net depreciation expense over the next two years. This decision has been influenced by factors such as the declining market value of EVs and recent price reductions by Tesla, which significantly impact vehicle depreciation. While there is interest from customers to rent EVs, the demand was not sufficient to justify maintaining such a large EV fleet. Thus, Hertz’s move is seen as a necessary ‘reset downward’ of EV expectations in the auto industry.