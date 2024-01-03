Hermes Mocked for Selling $125 Paper Envelope: A Consumerism Conundrum

In a move that has left many in disbelief, French luxury design house Hermes is facing backlash on social media over the exorbitant pricing of its paper products. At the heart of the controversy is a single Hermes paper envelope retailing for a staggering $125, roughly Rs 10,400. The envelope, which the company describes as the ‘signature orange Hermes paper envelope,’ is available in A4 and A5 sizes and comes wrapped in silk and presented in an orange paper box. It has been marketed as a container for various documents or a keepsake for special messages.

Public Outcry and Viral Mockeries

However, the luxury brand’s pricing strategy has elicited widespread ridicule and incredulity online. A TikTok video featuring comedian Benton McClintock poking fun at the company’s pricing, particularly for items like the envelope, a $2,950 paperweight, and a $405 mouse pad, has gone viral. One skit in the video revolves around the comedian highlighting the ‘need’ for a Hermes paperweight to prevent papers from flying away, with the paperweight in question priced at $1,350.

Social Media Reactions

The reaction from social media users has been largely negative, with one person commenting that the pricing suggests ‘we’re literally just a joke to rich people.’ This is not the first time luxury brands have faced criticism for their perceived overpriced products. For instance, Balenciaga faced similar backlash the previous year for selling trash bags priced at Rs 1.4 lakh each.

Exorbitant Pricing of Non-Essential Luxury Goods

The Hermes controversy highlights a deeper issue of exorbitant pricing of non-essential luxury goods, often seen as status symbols among the affluent. Although these items are not necessities, they are priced as if they were rare commodities. This practice raises questions about consumerism, wealth disparity, and the actual value of luxury goods.