Hercules Silver Corp Boosts Technical Team for Leviathan Porphyry Discovery

Hercules Silver Corp's Strategic Expansion

In a strategic move aimed at fortifying its exploration capabilities, Hercules Silver Corp has expanded its technical team by enlisting the expertise of geological consultants and porphyry copper specialists. The company's CEO, Chris Paul, emphasized the pivotal role this team would play in preparing for an upcoming drilling campaign in 2024, which seeks to target the high-grade core of the Leviathan Porphyry discovery.

The new team members, including three seasoned geologists from Barrick Gold Corporation, will bring their wealth of experience and specialized skills to the table. Their addition is expected to significantly enhance Hercules Silver Corp's capabilities in exploring the Leviathan Porphyry discovery.

Incentivizing Expertise

As part of its incentive plan, Hercules Silver Corp has granted 600,000 restricted share units to certain consultants. This move is seen as a strategic step to attract and retain top talent in the industry, further bolstering the company's exploration and development efforts.

The Hercules Silver Project: A New Frontier

Hercules Silver Corp is focused on the exploration and development of the Hercules Silver Project in Idaho. The project includes a new porphyry copper system discovered in 2023. The company's expansion of its technical team and the upcoming drilling campaign are part of its broader strategy to unlock the full potential of this promising discovery.