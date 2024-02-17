Helfrich Brothers Boiler Works Expands, Boosts Lawrence Economy

In a significant boost to the local economy and the manufacturing sector, Helfrich Brothers Boiler Works, Inc., a beacon of family entrepreneurship since 1948, is set to expand its operations in Lawrence, Massachusetts. This move not only promises to invigorate the area's employment landscape but also strengthens the firm's position as a pivotal player in the power generation industry. With a robust investment backed by a $6.32 million bond from MassDevelopment, the company plans to extend its manufacturing capabilities significantly. This expansion is earmarked to create no fewer than 75 new jobs, offering opportunities that blend competitive compensation with the chance to be part of pioneering manufacturing and engineering projects.

Advertisment

A Legacy of Innovation and Growth

Helfrich Brothers Boiler Works has long been synonymous with excellence and innovation in the field of boiler manufacturing and engineering. The company's decision to invest in a 41,000-square-foot facility adjacent to its current headquarters is a testament to its commitment to growth and quality. This new space, once a vacant building, is poised to become a hub of activity, housing state-of-the-art equipment and machinery that will enhance the company's production capabilities. The expansion is not just about scaling operations but also about fostering a skilled workforce. With an eye on sustainability and community development, Helfrich Brothers is partnering with local vocational schools and colleges to recruit and train the next generation of manufacturing professionals.

Empowering the Community through Job Creation

Advertisment

The announcement of 75 new full-time positions is a boon for Lawrence's job market, particularly in a time when the manufacturing sector nationwide seeks revitalization. These positions, offering hourly wages ranging from $25.00 to $33.00, encompass a variety of roles critical to the company’s operations. From reading blueprints and performing intricate welding tasks to operating advanced power tools, the jobs cater to individuals with a spectrum of skills and experiences. This initiative not only reflects Helfrich Brothers’ dedication to excellence but also its commitment to empowering the local community by providing stable, well-paying jobs.

A Vision Supported by Community and Leadership

The expansion project, while a milestone for Helfrich Brothers, is also a reflection of the collaborative spirit that defines Lawrence. Supported by Brookline Bank and lauded by former Lawrence mayor Dan Rivera, now CEO of MassDevelopment, the project underscores the potential for public-private partnerships to drive economic growth and innovation. Rivera’s endorsement of the initiative as a step towards bolstering the local economy while advancing the manufacturing sector is a testament to the community’s support for Helfrich Brothers’ vision. This expansion is not merely an investment in physical infrastructure but a strategic move to position Lawrence as a leader in the competitive landscape of power generation and renewable energy.