Heinie Werth Appointed CEO of SanlamAllianz JV in a Strategic Move

Heinie Werth, a seasoned executive with a 25-year tenure at Sanlam, the prestigious African insurance firm, has been appointed as the CEO of the newly formed SanlamAllianz JV. This joint venture, a strategic alliance between Sanlam and Allianz, a global insurance titan, aims to secure a more robust foothold in the African insurance market. Effective 31 December 2023, Werth will relinquish his executive director positions on both the Sanlam and Sanlam Life boards to devote his full attention to this new venture.

A Strategic Alliance: SanlamAllianz JV

The SanlamAllianz JV represents a significant strategic move, born out of a mutual desire to expand market share across the African continent. By leveraging Sanlam’s extensive experience and Allianz’s global reach, the JV is poised to reshape the African insurance landscape. Werth’s appointment as CEO underscores the venture’s commitment to realizing this ambitious goal.

Werth: A Pillar of Sanlam

Over his illustrious 25-year career at Sanlam, Werth has held several senior roles, including group finance director and CEO of Sanlam’s emerging markets unit. His vast experience and proven leadership skills have made him an invaluable asset to the company. As he transitions into his new role, the board has expressed its gratitude for Werth’s dedicated service and wished him well in his new pursuit.

The Implications of Werth’s Appointment

As CEO of SanlamAllianz JV, Werth will be pivotal in steering the venture’s strategic direction and growth trajectory. His departure from the Sanlam and Sanlam Life boards marks the end of an era and the beginning of a new chapter for Sanlam, Allianz, and the broader African insurance industry.