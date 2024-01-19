Hefty Repair Costs of Vision Pro: The Case for AppleCare+

The Vision Pro, a cutting-edge device encased in an aluminum frame and laminated glass front, has been revealed to carry a hefty financial risk for its owners in case of damage. The costs for repairing the Vision Pro are significant, with a cracked cover glass repair alone coming with a staggering price tag of $799, while other, more serious damages can incur costs up to $2,399 - nearly matching the full value of the device itself.

AppleCare+ for Vision Pro: A Financial Lifeline

To help mitigate such exorbitant expenses, Apple offers a protective plan in the form of AppleCare+ for the Vision Pro. This plan, priced at $499 for two years or alternatively a monthly payment of $24.99, includes a range of benefits such as unlimited accidental damage repairs, certified service, an express replacement service, and priority access to Apple's renowned support. However, it's important to note that there is a $299 deductible for device repairs and a $29 service fee for accessory repairs under the AppleCare+ plan.

High Repair Costs Justify AppleCare+ Investment

Given the high repair costs associated with the Vision Pro, the decision to purchase AppleCare+ could indeed be a prudent one for owners. Despite the deductible and service fees, the potential savings when compared to the full repair costs are substantial, making the insurance plan a sound financial decision.

Additional Protective Measures: The Case for Cases

Beyond investing in AppleCare+, owners of the Vision Pro are also advised to take further protective measures, such as investing in a case for the device. Apple provides an official case for the Vision Pro at a cost of $200, while third-party cases are expected to hit the market soon, offering additional options for proactive protection of the high-end device.