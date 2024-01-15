en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Hedge Fund Manager Bill Ackman Threatens Legal Action Against Business Insider Over Plagiarism Allegations

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:36 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 5:41 am EST
Hedge Fund Manager Bill Ackman Threatens Legal Action Against Business Insider Over Plagiarism Allegations

Bill Ackman, the renowned hedge fund manager and head of Pershing Square Capital Management, has taken a significant step in his feud with Business Insider (BI) by threatening legal action over accusations of plagiarism. The escalating conflict, which has stirred the financial community, brings to the fore issues of intellectual property and journalistic integrity in the financial news realm.

Ackman Accuses Business Insider of Plagiarism

Ackman alleges that BI has been copying investment research from his firm without due credit. The dispute has taken a public turn, with Ackman leveraging social media platforms to air his grievances. BI, in response, staunchly defends the integrity of its journalistic practices. The standoff between a well-known investment figure and a major business news outlet is being closely watched by the financial community.

BI’s Parent Company Supports its Reporting

BI and its parent company, Axel Springer, have expressed their unwavering support for their reporting, which alleges plagiarism in the doctoral dissertation of Neri Oxman, Ackman’s wife. Ackman has contested the report’s validity and has threatened the publication with legal action. Axel Springer has initiated a review of the reporting in light of the controversy, causing concern among BI staffers.

Implications for the Financial News Sector

The outcome of this confrontation could set a precedent for investment research and its dissemination in the media. It could also shape the standards to which journalists are held when reporting on complex financial topics. While BI stands by the fairness and accuracy of its stories, Ackman alleges that the articles might have inflicted severe emotional harm on his wife. The contentious situation underlines the importance of maintaining the highest levels of journalistic integrity in financial reporting.

0
Business United States
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
15 seconds ago
Kotak General Insurance Boosts Emergency Roadside Assistance Services
In a move to provide superior and hassle-free emergency assistance for policyholders, Kotak General Insurance has announced a significant enhancement of its emergency roadside assistance services as part of its car insurance plans. This initiative is set to improve the overall customer experience, especially during those critical moments when roadside emergencies can cause a great
Kotak General Insurance Boosts Emergency Roadside Assistance Services
Digitalization Spells Decline for India's Greeting Card Industry
2 mins ago
Digitalization Spells Decline for India's Greeting Card Industry
Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Announces Net Asset Values
2 mins ago
Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Announces Net Asset Values
BrandAlley Takes Over The Edit LDN Amid Expansion Into Resale Market
22 seconds ago
BrandAlley Takes Over The Edit LDN Amid Expansion Into Resale Market
Tanzania's Dar es Salaam Port on Track to Surpass Government's Cargo Handling Target
24 seconds ago
Tanzania's Dar es Salaam Port on Track to Surpass Government's Cargo Handling Target
Woolworths Gifts Gamers with 10% Discount on Nintendo eShop Cards
2 mins ago
Woolworths Gifts Gamers with 10% Discount on Nintendo eShop Cards
Latest Headlines
World News
TNT Triumphs in PBA 3x3 Third Conference, Secures Quarterfinal Spot
8 seconds
TNT Triumphs in PBA 3x3 Third Conference, Secures Quarterfinal Spot
Lizzi Collinge Accused of 'Indoctrinating' Children; Luciana Berger to Oversee Labour's Mental Health Strategy
28 seconds
Lizzi Collinge Accused of 'Indoctrinating' Children; Luciana Berger to Oversee Labour's Mental Health Strategy
Unlocking the Potential of Epigenetic Modifications in Cancer Therapeutics
43 seconds
Unlocking the Potential of Epigenetic Modifications in Cancer Therapeutics
Tragic Death in Botswana, Miracle Survival in Merced: Two Ends of the Pregnancy Spectrum
51 seconds
Tragic Death in Botswana, Miracle Survival in Merced: Two Ends of the Pregnancy Spectrum
USMNT U20 Captain Brandan Craig on Trial with Everton
54 seconds
USMNT U20 Captain Brandan Craig on Trial with Everton
HURIWA Opposes Proposed Relocation of CBN Departments to Lagos
1 min
HURIWA Opposes Proposed Relocation of CBN Departments to Lagos
Australian Open 2024: Thiem vs Auger Aliassime - A Battle of Tenacity
2 mins
Australian Open 2024: Thiem vs Auger Aliassime - A Battle of Tenacity
Scottish Government Allocates £64,000 to Expand Youth Navigators Programme
2 mins
Scottish Government Allocates £64,000 to Expand Youth Navigators Programme
Tumult in West of Scotland Football League Premier Division, Rangers Lead in Women's Premier League
2 mins
Tumult in West of Scotland Football League Premier Division, Rangers Lead in Women's Premier League
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
2 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
30 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
8 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app