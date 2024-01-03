Heart of the South West LEP Funds ‘Factory of the Future’ to Digitize High-Value Engineering

In a significant stride towards the future of high-value engineering, the Heart of the South West Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) has allocated £144,500 for the ‘Factory of the Future,’ a project aimed at digitizing the sector. Hosted at the iAero Centre in Yeovil, the initiative will see the installation of an Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) Factory+ Demonstrator, among other equipment, to establish a digital data demonstration space.

Unleashing the iFACTORe Project

Christened iFACTORe, the project’s primary goal is to enable businesses within the aerospace and advanced manufacturing industries to accumulate and analyze vast amounts of data. By doing so, it seeks to enhance efficiency, productivity, innovation, and competitiveness within these sectors. Karl Tucker, Chair of the Heart of the South West LEP, underscored the crucial role of the aerospace and advanced manufacturing sectors in the region’s economic growth, reiterating the importance of such funding in propelling these industries forward.

Supporting SMEs through the iAero Centre

Under the stewardship of Head Austin Chick, the iAero Centre is poised to provide resources that will assist small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the aerospace and high-value manufacturing sectors. The focus is on fostering collaboration on new projects, technologies, and skills development. This development is expected to establish the region as a frontrunner in data utilization and technological advancement within these sectors.

Global 3D Printing Market Outlook

As we venture further into the technological landscape, it is worth noting that the global 3D printing market is projected to reach a staggering $135.4 billion by 2033. The growth is driven by factors such as technological advancements, increased adoption, customization, government investment, manufacturing applications, sustainability, supply chain resilience, and new materials development. The hardware segment, which includes printers, scanners, and other equipment, is anticipated to dominate, with industrial 3D printers leading the market.

Manufacturers and analysts foresee that technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), augmented virtual mixed reality (XR), and data and analytics will be the most mature and widely adopted in the upcoming year. However, this adoption will likely be focused on lighthouse facilities rather than being organization-wide due to a lack of trust among operators and resistance to change, particularly concerning quality management processes and QMS software.