Healthcare Triangle Inc. Raises $2 Million in Private Placement

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI), a subsidiary of Securekloud Technologies Ltd, has announced the successful completion of a private placement debt offering, raising a total of $2 million. This offering also includes the provision for purchasing 357,500 shares of common stock via warrants. The transaction was conducted via a securities purchase agreement with an undisclosed institutional investor. Following this announcement, the shares of Securekloud Technologies Ltd experienced an increase of 1.48 per cent on the BSE, reaching a new high of 56.10.

Deal Details and Financial Implications

The gross proceeds from this offering stand at approximately $1.7 million, translating to net proceeds of approximately $1.5 million after the deduction of the offering expenses. The terms of the deal also allow for potential additional closings, potentially bringing the aggregate principal amount up to $3.2 million, subject to certain conditions being met.

HCTI’s Vision for the Future

CFO of HCTI, Thyagarajan Ramachandran, shared his insights on the global healthcare IT market, which is projected to exceed $970 billion by 2027. He highlighted the challenges the healthcare sector faces and how HCTI is committed to providing innovative solutions. These solutions are designed to help organizations adopt a cloud-first strategy, ultimately leading to improved healthcare outcomes, access, quality, and cost.

Investing in Key Initiatives

This successful capital raise is set to support key initiatives, particularly relevant in the current climate. HCTI, headquartered in Pleasanton, California, is dedicated to driving healthcare progress through breakthrough technology and extensive industry knowledge. The company supports healthcare organizations in their mission to enhance health outcomes through the better utilization of data and information technologies. HCTI’s expertise in digital transformation, encompassing the cloud, security and compliance, identity management, data lifecycle management, healthcare interoperability, and clinical and business performance optimization, is highly sought after in the heavily regulated healthcare and life sciences sectors.