HDI Global Specialty Dives into Swedish Jewellers Block Insurance Market

Specialty lines insurer, HDI Global Specialty (HDI), has made a significant inroad into the Swedish market by expanding its business operations into the Jewellers Block insurance sector. The company has brought onboard veteran underwriter, Frank Mowinski, to spearhead this brand-new initiative.

Frank Mowinski’s Wealth of Experience

Frank Mowinski, with a rich professional journey spanning over 25 years in the insurance industry, is particularly well-versed in Jewellers Block. His comprehensive background involves collaborations with various insurers and brokers in Sweden and Germany. Before joining HDI, he successfully operated his own firm, offering a multitude of services to the Jewellers Block market in Sweden.

Mowinski’s professional chronicle includes stints at Heath Lambert Sweden AB, Atlantica, UAP Insurance, Laeisz Versicherung AG, and Albingia Versicherungs-AG. With such a vast repertoire of experience, he is expected to play a pivotal role in the advancement of HDI’s latest venture.

HDI’s Strategic Vision

Managing Director of HDI’s Scandinavian Branch, Thomas Barenthein, expressed full confidence in this new venture. He envisions the launch of retail Jewellers Block insurance in Sweden as a strategic move that will thrust HDI into becoming a market leader in the Nordics. This mirrors the success HDI has already achieved in other European countries such as The Netherlands, Denmark, and Germany.

Barenthein also highlighted the increasing demand for such insurance in Sweden, where brokers have limited options. To cater to this growing need, HDI’s strategy involves offering products in Swedish to better serve customers operating in Nordic countries. In line with their commitment to excellent service, HDI also emphasized providing tailored insurance solutions that best suit the needs of their clients.