en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

HDI Global Specialty Dives into Swedish Jewellers Block Insurance Market

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:36 am EST
HDI Global Specialty Dives into Swedish Jewellers Block Insurance Market

Specialty lines insurer, HDI Global Specialty (HDI), has made a significant inroad into the Swedish market by expanding its business operations into the Jewellers Block insurance sector. The company has brought onboard veteran underwriter, Frank Mowinski, to spearhead this brand-new initiative.

Frank Mowinski’s Wealth of Experience

Frank Mowinski, with a rich professional journey spanning over 25 years in the insurance industry, is particularly well-versed in Jewellers Block. His comprehensive background involves collaborations with various insurers and brokers in Sweden and Germany. Before joining HDI, he successfully operated his own firm, offering a multitude of services to the Jewellers Block market in Sweden.

Mowinski’s professional chronicle includes stints at Heath Lambert Sweden AB, Atlantica, UAP Insurance, Laeisz Versicherung AG, and Albingia Versicherungs-AG. With such a vast repertoire of experience, he is expected to play a pivotal role in the advancement of HDI’s latest venture.

HDI’s Strategic Vision

Managing Director of HDI’s Scandinavian Branch, Thomas Barenthein, expressed full confidence in this new venture. He envisions the launch of retail Jewellers Block insurance in Sweden as a strategic move that will thrust HDI into becoming a market leader in the Nordics. This mirrors the success HDI has already achieved in other European countries such as The Netherlands, Denmark, and Germany.

Barenthein also highlighted the increasing demand for such insurance in Sweden, where brokers have limited options. To cater to this growing need, HDI’s strategy involves offering products in Swedish to better serve customers operating in Nordic countries. In line with their commitment to excellent service, HDI also emphasized providing tailored insurance solutions that best suit the needs of their clients.

0
Business Sweden
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
19 seconds ago
Nigeria's Niger Delta Faces Environmental Crisis due to Shell's Oil Spill
In the heartlands of Nigeria, a subsidiary of Shell is grappling with a crude oil spill in the Niger Delta, a crisis confirmed by Nigeria’s National Oil Spills Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) and various environmental groups. The incident, triggered by a pipeline leak, has ravaged a fishing settlement in Bayelsa, prompting a deeper migration
Nigeria's Niger Delta Faces Environmental Crisis due to Shell's Oil Spill
Hoboken Pizza & Beer Joint Bids Farewell After 20-Year Run
22 mins ago
Hoboken Pizza & Beer Joint Bids Farewell After 20-Year Run
Agilon Health, Inc. Under Investigation for Potential Federal Securities Law Violations
22 mins ago
Agilon Health, Inc. Under Investigation for Potential Federal Securities Law Violations
Ransomware Attack Disrupts Sweden's Cinemas and Retail Sector
6 mins ago
Ransomware Attack Disrupts Sweden's Cinemas and Retail Sector
Railway Stocks Outperform Nifty Giants with Skyrocketing Returns
20 mins ago
Railway Stocks Outperform Nifty Giants with Skyrocketing Returns
BPD's Martín de Oliva Illuminates the Transforming Caribbean Hotel Sector
21 mins ago
BPD's Martín de Oliva Illuminates the Transforming Caribbean Hotel Sector
Latest Headlines
World News
Diverse Candidate Pool Marks New Hampshire's First-in-the-Nation Primary
39 seconds
Diverse Candidate Pool Marks New Hampshire's First-in-the-Nation Primary
Host Cell Proteins in SARS-CoV-2 Virions: Unraveling the Role of RNA-binding Proteins
1 min
Host Cell Proteins in SARS-CoV-2 Virions: Unraveling the Role of RNA-binding Proteins
Starting a Fitness Regime in Middle Age: Insights from Nic Gill
1 min
Starting a Fitness Regime in Middle Age: Insights from Nic Gill
Recent Girls' Prep Basketball: A Tale of Triumphs and Postponements
1 min
Recent Girls' Prep Basketball: A Tale of Triumphs and Postponements
Charlie Carter's Debut Goal Seals First Home Victory for Dorking Wanderers
2 mins
Charlie Carter's Debut Goal Seals First Home Victory for Dorking Wanderers
New York Mets' Roster Puzzle: Designated Hitter Dilemma and Spring Training Approaches
2 mins
New York Mets' Roster Puzzle: Designated Hitter Dilemma and Spring Training Approaches
Army’s Volleyball League in Poonch: A Strike Against Drug Use
2 mins
Army’s Volleyball League in Poonch: A Strike Against Drug Use
Zamareya Jones: A Small-Town Phenom Commits to NC State
2 mins
Zamareya Jones: A Small-Town Phenom Commits to NC State
K T Rama Rao Calls on Telangana to Withhold Electricity Payments Until Congress Fulfills Promise
7 mins
K T Rama Rao Calls on Telangana to Withhold Electricity Payments Until Congress Fulfills Promise
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
2 hours
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
3 hours
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
4 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
4 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
4 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
4 hours
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
4 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
5 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
6 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app