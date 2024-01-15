HCL Tech’s Q3 Results Spark Investor Confidence: An Insight from Top Executives

Leading Indian IT firm HCL Tech has sparked investor confidence with its robust Q3 financial results, following insightful revelations from the company’s top brass. Chief Financial Officer Prateek Aggarwal and Chief People Officer Ramachandran Sundararajan shed light on the company’s strong performance and future outlook.

Financial Performance and Outlook

Aggarwal highlighted HCL Tech’s strong margin story, with notable success in the September and December quarters. He expressed confidence about closing the fiscal year on a high note, attributing a 32% growth in the Products & Platforms (P&P) business to the inherent seasonality in the software industry. The CFO also noted the significant impact of Verizon deal and the ASAP acquisition on the company’s growth, adding approximately a 1% increase on a company-wide basis. Aggarwal cautiously anticipates a potential revenue dip in the next quarter due to the same seasonality, which may subsequently affect margins. However, he remains optimistic about maintaining the EBIT margin guidance between 18% and 19%, with a hopeful prospect of reaching a 19-20% margin band in the medium term.

Workforce Expansion

Sundararajan discussed the company’s hiring trends, confirming that the positive net addition to the headcount in the last quarter was primarily due to ramping up for the Verizon deal. The CPO emphasized the continued hiring of freshers and lateral hires to support projected Q4 growth. When probed about plans for FY25, Sundararajan maintained that it was too early to comment.

Q3 Results and Market Response

The company’s shares surged to a 52-week high following the release of its Q3 results. HCL Tech reported a 6.2% YoY increase in net profit to ₹4,350 crore and a 6.5% YoY revenue growth to ₹28,446 crore. Its EBIT margin for the quarter was an impressive 19.8%. The company also moderated its attrition rate to 12.76% from the previous year’s 21.7%, adding over 3,600 people in Q3. The robust results and the company’s optimistic guidance for the next quarter led to positive recommendations from brokerages, with target prices ranging from ₹1,700 to ₹1,880. Despite these positive sentiments, CLSA downgraded HCL Tech to ‘underperform’ from ‘outperform’, albeit raising the target price to ₹1,536 per share.