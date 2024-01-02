en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

HCI Group’s Sponsored Insurer CORE Earns Exceptional Rating from Demotech

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:20 pm EST
HCI Group’s Sponsored Insurer CORE Earns Exceptional Rating from Demotech

Marking a significant milestone in its journey, HCI Group, Inc.’s sponsored reciprocal insurer, Condo Owners Reciprocal Exchange (CORE), has been awarded an ‘A’ Exceptional Financial Stability Rating by Demotech. This remarkable achievement not only underscores CORE’s strong financial health but also brings the spotlight on HCI Group’s enduring relationship with Demotech, a relationship that spans over 15 years.

Third Time’s the Charm

This is the third time an HCI-formed carrier has been honored with this high rating from Demotech, marking a consistent trend of excellence and reliability in the organization’s operations. The first HCI insurance subsidiary to receive this rating was Homeowners Choice Property & Casuality Insurance Company, back in 2007.

Unique Structure of Reciprocal Insurers

Reciprocal insurers like CORE stand out for their unique structure. These unincorporated groups are owned by the policyholders themselves, embodying a sense of collective responsibility and mutual benefit. They operate through an attorney-in-fact, providing insurance coverage to one another.

Technology at the Helm

HCI Group, trading under the ticker symbol ‘HCI’ on the New York Stock Exchange, is known for its diverse business operations spanning homeowners insurance, IT services, real estate, and reinsurance. A key differentiator of the company is its innovative use of technology, particularly through its leading insurance operation, TypTap Insurance Company, and its software subsidiary, Exzeo USA, Inc.

As HCI Group continues to make strides in its various sectors of operation, the recent recognition of CORE by Demotech serves to reaffirm the company’s commitment to financial stability and excellence. As part of the Russell 2000 and S&P SmallCap 600 Index, HCI Group’s trajectory is watched by investors and industry insiders alike, with its successes echoing in the broader market landscape.

0
Business
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

FBI Announces Dogan Perese as New Assistant Director of IT Applications and Data Division

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Goldman Sachs Highlights CSL and Woolworths as ASX 200 Shares to Secure Your Retirement

By Geeta Pillai

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Unveils $2.0 Billion Public Offering

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Strategic Move: Individual Defers Compensation for Deferred Stock Units

By Dil Bar Irshad

Target's House Brand Strategy: A Blueprint for Retail Success ...
@Business · 3 mins
Target's House Brand Strategy: A Blueprint for Retail Success ...
heart comment 0
JBGB’s Restaurant and Butchery Closes its Remington Location

By Ayesha Mumtaz

JBGB's Restaurant and Butchery Closes its Remington Location
Bluejay Diagnostics Raises $3.5M in Public Offering to Accelerate FDA Approval Efforts

By Nimrah Khatoon

Bluejay Diagnostics Raises $3.5M in Public Offering to Accelerate FDA Approval Efforts
Thai Smile Bus Pioneers Green Transit: Retires NGV Fleet, Boosts Electric Vehicles

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Thai Smile Bus Pioneers Green Transit: Retires NGV Fleet, Boosts Electric Vehicles
AI Chips: Powering the Future of Artificial Intelligence

By Shivani Chauhan

AI Chips: Powering the Future of Artificial Intelligence
Latest Headlines
World News
Surge in Emergency Service Calls Sparks Concern
49 seconds
Surge in Emergency Service Calls Sparks Concern
Federal Court Challenges Biden Administration's Abortion Mandate in Texas
2 mins
Federal Court Challenges Biden Administration's Abortion Mandate in Texas
Injury Crisis Hits Minnesota Wild: Key Players Kaprizov and Gustavsson Sidelined
2 mins
Injury Crisis Hits Minnesota Wild: Key Players Kaprizov and Gustavsson Sidelined
The Impact of 'Phubbing': Loneliness and Psychological Distress Explored
2 mins
The Impact of 'Phubbing': Loneliness and Psychological Distress Explored
Fishermen's Narrow Escape from Lightning Strike: A reminder of Nature’s Fury
2 mins
Fishermen's Narrow Escape from Lightning Strike: A reminder of Nature’s Fury
Tobago to Honor Former Chief Secretary Hochoy Charles with Funeral Service
2 mins
Tobago to Honor Former Chief Secretary Hochoy Charles with Funeral Service
Zimbabwe's Health Sector Grapples with Rising Cancer Cases
2 mins
Zimbabwe's Health Sector Grapples with Rising Cancer Cases
Wollongong City Takes Action Against Algal Bloom with Solar-Powered Pumps
2 mins
Wollongong City Takes Action Against Algal Bloom with Solar-Powered Pumps
Journalist Excludes Illini from Top 25 Poll, Sparks Controversy Amid Fans
2 mins
Journalist Excludes Illini from Top 25 Poll, Sparks Controversy Amid Fans
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
37 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
2 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
5 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
5 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
5 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
6 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app