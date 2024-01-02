HCI Group’s Sponsored Insurer CORE Earns Exceptional Rating from Demotech

Marking a significant milestone in its journey, HCI Group, Inc.’s sponsored reciprocal insurer, Condo Owners Reciprocal Exchange (CORE), has been awarded an ‘A’ Exceptional Financial Stability Rating by Demotech. This remarkable achievement not only underscores CORE’s strong financial health but also brings the spotlight on HCI Group’s enduring relationship with Demotech, a relationship that spans over 15 years.

Third Time’s the Charm

This is the third time an HCI-formed carrier has been honored with this high rating from Demotech, marking a consistent trend of excellence and reliability in the organization’s operations. The first HCI insurance subsidiary to receive this rating was Homeowners Choice Property & Casuality Insurance Company, back in 2007.

Unique Structure of Reciprocal Insurers

Reciprocal insurers like CORE stand out for their unique structure. These unincorporated groups are owned by the policyholders themselves, embodying a sense of collective responsibility and mutual benefit. They operate through an attorney-in-fact, providing insurance coverage to one another.

Technology at the Helm

HCI Group, trading under the ticker symbol ‘HCI’ on the New York Stock Exchange, is known for its diverse business operations spanning homeowners insurance, IT services, real estate, and reinsurance. A key differentiator of the company is its innovative use of technology, particularly through its leading insurance operation, TypTap Insurance Company, and its software subsidiary, Exzeo USA, Inc.

As HCI Group continues to make strides in its various sectors of operation, the recent recognition of CORE by Demotech serves to reaffirm the company’s commitment to financial stability and excellence. As part of the Russell 2000 and S&P SmallCap 600 Index, HCI Group’s trajectory is watched by investors and industry insiders alike, with its successes echoing in the broader market landscape.