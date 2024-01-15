Hays Ireland Survey Unveils Key Workplace Trends for 2024

A recent study conducted by Hays Ireland has unveiled intriguing workplace trends for 2024, highlighting Irish employers and employees’ perspectives on office presence, remote work, and flexible hours. The survey, based on responses from over 1,450 employers and professionals, draws attention to the evolving nature of work in Ireland.

Return to Office and Hybrid Working

According to the Hays Ireland Salary & Recruiting Trends Guide 2024, 38% of employers are insisting on a return to the office this year, marking a notable shift towards more in-person work. However, a considerable majority of 58% anticipate that hybrid working arrangements will remain as they are. The findings show that while 44% of employees are now working entirely from their offices, 41% are adhering to a hybrid model, highlighting the balanced dynamics between remote and in-person work.

Salary and Remote Work

The survey also digs into the correlation between salaries and remote work. It reveals that 61% of employees are not ready to accept a lower pay grade for a fully remote role, emphasizing the financial factors that underpin the choice of work model. This perspective is further supported by the fact that more than half of the respondents are open to considering future roles that do not provide hybrid work options.

Flexible Working Hours and Work-Life Balance

When it comes to work-life balance, the study underscored the need for flexible working hours. Nearly half of the employees expressed a desire for a change in working hours to enhance their quality of life. The call for flexibility resonates with the broader global trend of prioritizing employee well-being and work-life balance in the post-pandemic world.

In conclusion, the Hays Ireland Salary & Recruiting Trends Guide 2024 presents an enlightening snapshot of the Irish work landscape. It underscores the importance of flexible work hours, the value of in-person collaboration, and the role of financial considerations in shaping work models. As Maureen Lynch, Hays Ireland’s managing director, points out, the positive growth in Ireland’s job market over the past year has been significant. The survey results reflect both the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead as Ireland navigates the evolving dynamics of the workplace.