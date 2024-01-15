en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Hays Ireland Survey Unveils Key Workplace Trends for 2024

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:00 am EST
Hays Ireland Survey Unveils Key Workplace Trends for 2024

A recent study conducted by Hays Ireland has unveiled intriguing workplace trends for 2024, highlighting Irish employers and employees’ perspectives on office presence, remote work, and flexible hours. The survey, based on responses from over 1,450 employers and professionals, draws attention to the evolving nature of work in Ireland.

Return to Office and Hybrid Working

According to the Hays Ireland Salary & Recruiting Trends Guide 2024, 38% of employers are insisting on a return to the office this year, marking a notable shift towards more in-person work. However, a considerable majority of 58% anticipate that hybrid working arrangements will remain as they are. The findings show that while 44% of employees are now working entirely from their offices, 41% are adhering to a hybrid model, highlighting the balanced dynamics between remote and in-person work.

Salary and Remote Work

The survey also digs into the correlation between salaries and remote work. It reveals that 61% of employees are not ready to accept a lower pay grade for a fully remote role, emphasizing the financial factors that underpin the choice of work model. This perspective is further supported by the fact that more than half of the respondents are open to considering future roles that do not provide hybrid work options.

Flexible Working Hours and Work-Life Balance

When it comes to work-life balance, the study underscored the need for flexible working hours. Nearly half of the employees expressed a desire for a change in working hours to enhance their quality of life. The call for flexibility resonates with the broader global trend of prioritizing employee well-being and work-life balance in the post-pandemic world.

In conclusion, the Hays Ireland Salary & Recruiting Trends Guide 2024 presents an enlightening snapshot of the Irish work landscape. It underscores the importance of flexible work hours, the value of in-person collaboration, and the role of financial considerations in shaping work models. As Maureen Lynch, Hays Ireland’s managing director, points out, the positive growth in Ireland’s job market over the past year has been significant. The survey results reflect both the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead as Ireland navigates the evolving dynamics of the workplace.

0
Business Ireland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
14 seconds ago
Trade Deficit Narrows: Decoding the Economic Implications
Trade data recently released indicates that the trade deficit has narrowed to $19.8 billion, down from last month’s $20.58 billion and last year’s $23.14 billion. The reduction in the trade deficit speaks to an improved trade balance as the gap between exports and imports has seen a decrease. Multiple factors such as global demand shifts,
Trade Deficit Narrows: Decoding the Economic Implications
Navigating the Complexities of Global Insurance: Insights from Aon's Survey
1 min ago
Navigating the Complexities of Global Insurance: Insights from Aon's Survey
Dubai's Hotel Room Rates Reach Record High Amidst COP28 and New Year's Celebrations
1 min ago
Dubai's Hotel Room Rates Reach Record High Amidst COP28 and New Year's Celebrations
Leadership Expert Susan Salter to Host Free Workshop on Self-Confidence
23 seconds ago
Leadership Expert Susan Salter to Host Free Workshop on Self-Confidence
Viking Line's Cinderella Gets a Green Makeover: Aims to Cut Carbon Emissions
50 seconds ago
Viking Line's Cinderella Gets a Green Makeover: Aims to Cut Carbon Emissions
Global Automotive Refinish Coatings Market Advances with Sustainability and Digital Innovations
1 min ago
Global Automotive Refinish Coatings Market Advances with Sustainability and Digital Innovations
Latest Headlines
World News
Congress Criticizes President Biden over Yemen Airstrike
10 seconds
Congress Criticizes President Biden over Yemen Airstrike
Bermuda Steps Forward in Healthcare with First Internationally Accredited Surgical Facility
34 seconds
Bermuda Steps Forward in Healthcare with First Internationally Accredited Surgical Facility
2024 Rankings for Best and Worst U.S. Cities for Active Lifestyle Revealed
38 seconds
2024 Rankings for Best and Worst U.S. Cities for Active Lifestyle Revealed
Super Eagles Draw Against Equatorial Guinea in AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: A Thrilling Journey Ahead
59 seconds
Super Eagles Draw Against Equatorial Guinea in AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: A Thrilling Journey Ahead
Texas Primaries 2024: A Defining Battle for Political Landscape
1 min
Texas Primaries 2024: A Defining Battle for Political Landscape
Employee Wellbeing: A Top Priority or Just 'Wellbeing Washing'?
1 min
Employee Wellbeing: A Top Priority or Just 'Wellbeing Washing'?
Leibniz Institute of Virology Launches 'Emerging Viruses' Research Group Led by Prof. Dr. Stephanie Pfänder
1 min
Leibniz Institute of Virology Launches 'Emerging Viruses' Research Group Led by Prof. Dr. Stephanie Pfänder
Maryam Nawaz Sparks PML-N's Election Campaign in Okara Amid Heated Rival Criticism
2 mins
Maryam Nawaz Sparks PML-N's Election Campaign in Okara Amid Heated Rival Criticism
Devon Conway's 'Machan' Moment: A Viral Interaction With an IPL Fan
2 mins
Devon Conway's 'Machan' Moment: A Viral Interaction With an IPL Fan
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
29 mins
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
38 mins
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
39 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
52 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
57 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
1 hour
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
2 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app