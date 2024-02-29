Havenly Acquires The Citizenry, Bolstering Artisan Offerings for Millennial Homewares Market

MILAN -- In a strategic move to cater to the evolving tastes of millennial homeowners, Havenly, the renowned interior design platform, has acquired The Citizenry, a marketplace celebrated for preserving artisan crafts from around the globe. This acquisition, finalized last week, aims to enrich Havenly's portfolio with unique, quality artisan products, addressing the growing demand for such items among millennial consumers.

Advertisment

Strategic Expansion

Havenly's CEO, Lee Mayer, a Harvard Business School graduate and private equity veteran, has been a long-term admirer and customer of The Citizenry. Her decision to acquire the marketplace aligns with Havenly's mission to democratize interior design for a digital generation. By integrating The Citizenry's artisan offerings, Havenly seeks to enhance the interior design experience for its clientele, particularly targeting millennial shoppers looking for distinctive, high-quality home furnishings. This move not only expands Havenly's product lineup but also supports its strategy for sustainable growth in the competitive home decor market.

Commitment to Artisan Craft

Advertisment

The Citizenry's co-founders, Rachel Bentley and Carly Nance, expressed their enthusiasm for joining forces with Havenly, viewing it as an opportunity to expand their vision of promoting business as a force for good. The Citizenry, known for its commitment to fair trade and ethical sourcing, has worked with nearly 3,000 artisans around the world, paying wages well above fair trade requirements. This ethical stance and dedication to supporting global artisan cooperatives have been key factors in The Citizenry's success and appeal, particularly among consumers who value transparency and sustainability in their purchasing decisions.

Future Prospects

Looking ahead, Havenly plans to integrate The Citizenry's products with its existing brands to create a multi-brand experience for customers. This includes setting up The Citizenry's presence in Havenly's hub in Denver and exploring potential standalone locations. Mayer also highlighted the generational shift in the home industry, with millennials increasingly dominating home mortgage origination and home shopping categories. Havenly's acquisition of The Citizenry positions the company to capitalize on this trend, offering products that resonate with the values and preferences of digitally native, ethically conscious shoppers.

As Havenly and The Citizenry embark on this new chapter, their combined efforts promise to redefine the home decor landscape, offering consumers a richer, more meaningful selection of home furnishings that celebrate artisan craftsmanship and ethical business practices.