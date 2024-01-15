Havelock Hotel in Nairn Plans for Expansion with a New Extension

In a promising move to enhance its facilities, the Havelock Hotel in Nairn, a popular venue situated on Crescent Road, is planning a significant expansion. The proposed extension includes an additional restaurant area and an expanded bar space, promising to enrich the experience for both guests and visitors.

Advertisment

Planning for Expansion

The hotel owners are currently seeking planning permission for the extension. The process began with the application for listed building consent, which is a necessary step when changes are proposed to a building of architectural or historic interest. Highland Council granted this consent in November, accepting the architectural style and scale of the proposed extension.

Simple Yet Contemporary Design

Advertisment

A council officer, upon assessing the potential impact of the plans, noted that the proposal comprises of a simple yet contemporary aesthetic. The scale of the proposed extension is appropriate and is expected to be a relatively unobtrusive addition to the existing listed building. This suggests that the extension will blend seamlessly with the hotel's historic character.

Anticipated Outcomes

The full planning application is still pending and will be addressed by the council shortly. If approved, the construction will require the demolition of a garage to make room for the new infrastructure. The extension aims to provide guests with enhanced amenities, further cementing the Havelock Hotel's reputation as a top-tier venue in Nairn.