Havas Red's 'Red Sky Predictions 2024': The Rise of 'generativeIRL' in Brand Experiences

In an era where technology molds daily life, Havas Red, a leading international communications agency, has released its 'Red Sky Predictions 2024' report. One prediction that stands out is the emergence of 'generativeIRL' as a trend. This concept refers to brands' use of generative artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance real-life experiences.

Advertisment

Generative AI and Real-World Interactions

While the idea of augmenting real-world experiences with technology is not new, Havas Red proposes a fresh perspective. Drawing on the past use of augmented reality (AR), they suggest that generative AI will be integrated into social media and the real-life experiences created for brands. This integration of AI and in-person experiences is expected to be a significant trend in 2024.

The Blend of Digital and Physical

Advertisment

The 'generativeIRL' concept raises important questions about the implications of merging digital generative technologies with real-world interactions. Will this fusion of the digital and physical worlds provide a seamless experience, or could it lead to a contradictory situation where digital enhancements detract from real-life experiences?

Unpacking the 'Red Sky Predictions 2024'

Among the eight total predictions made in the 'Red Sky Predictions 2024' report, the 'generativeIRL' concept stands out for its potential impact on brands. If Havas Red's predictions hold true, 2024 may see a significant shift in brand marketing and consumer experience. As brands increasingly integrate generative AI into their real-life experiences, the line between the digital and physical worlds might blur even further.

As we step into 2024, the 'generativeIRL' trend may reshape our understanding of reality and technology, marking a new chapter in the era of digital-physical integration.