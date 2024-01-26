HATCHlabs: A New Life-Sciences Hub Emerges In Boulder, Colorado

Denver-based NexCore Group LLC and its subsidiary HATCHspaces have breathed new life into a former Boulder Beer Co. brewpub, transforming it into a state-of-the-art life-sciences facility named HATCHlabs. Officially opened on January 17, 2024, the facility stands at 2880 Wilderness Place in Boulder, Colorado, where it is poised to become a collaborative hub for burgeoning life-sciences companies.

HATCHlabs: A New Chapter in Life Sciences

As the ninth project under the HATCHspaces brand and the fourth within NexCore's Science & Technology platform, HATCHlabs signifies a significant advancement in the life-sciences sector. The retrofitted 33,700-square-foot building offers a diverse range of laboratory spaces designed to cater to early to mid-growth companies. These include ready-to-use turnkey labs and customizable spaces, providing room for companies to grow and adapt as they innovate.

Preserving History While Forging a Future

A nod to its previous life, the building's design incorporates tributes to its brewing heritage. Art and color schemes inspired by brewing's molecular structure intertwine with state-of-the-art facilities to create a unique fusion of history and modernity. This creative approach pays homage to the Boulder Beer Co., Colorado's first craft brewery, which downsized and ceased national distribution in late 2019 before closing its Wilderness Place brewpub.

Partnerships and Community Impact

The opening of HATCHlabs was marked by significant partnerships and community initiatives. A highlight was the announcement of an internship partnership with the University of Colorado Boulder's biochemistry department. Kristen Roy, the department's director of teaching labs, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership with HATCHlabs, underlining the invaluable opportunities this will provide for students.

NexCore's president, Jarrod Daddis, emphasized the investment's significance to the community, tenants, the health-care industry, and scientific entrepreneurs. Elyse Blazevich, President and CEO of Colorado BioScience Association, also praised the collaboration's impact on biotech startups.

NexCore Group, a leading player in health care real estate investment and development since 2004, has a track record of over $5.7 billion in transactions across 29 states. The acquisition of HATCHspaces in 2021 has further expanded their portfolio, with nearly 500,000 square feet of specialized facilities now operating in Colorado and Southern California.