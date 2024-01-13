Hästens’ Journey: From Local Swedish Brand to International Luxury Bedmaker

Jan Ryde, CEO of the Swedish bedmaker, Hästens, has directed the family-owned firm to international recognition over the last three and a half decades. Ryde’s strategy has been to adhere to the brand’s artisanal and exclusive heritage, even in a market where affordability often takes precedence, as demonstrated by the Ikea model. Hästens’ beds, distinguished by their iconic blue check pattern, have graced the homes of A-list celebrities, including Drake, who splurged on the $400,000 Grand Vividus bed, and have drawn endorsements from tennis star Maria Sharapova.

The Luxury Market and the Hästens Approach

The question of how sustainable high-end products like Hästens’ can remain in times of economic downturns is a legitimate concern. The luxury sector, in general, suffered a decline in 2023. However, Ryde does not categorize Hästens beds as luxury items, but rather as essentials for those who prioritize quality sleep, notwithstanding their high price point. He argues that the benefits of sleep distinguish these beds from conventional luxury commodities.

A Royal Bedmaker Facing Challenges

Hästens has had the honor of being the official bed supplier to the Swedish Royal Court for over seven decades. However, this prestige does not shield the brand from challenges. In 2022, Hästens reported a significant operating loss of 1.2 million in the UK, with no growth compared to the previous year.

Consumer Trends and Hästens’ Market Position

Ryde’s perspective on Hästens’ market positioning is in stark contrast to the broader consumer trend towards more affordable alternatives. This shift has affected his family’s business since the 1960s when consumers started favoring materials like synthetic cotton and foam over the pricier materials used in Hästens beds.