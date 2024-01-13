en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Hästens’ Journey: From Local Swedish Brand to International Luxury Bedmaker

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:25 am EST
Hästens’ Journey: From Local Swedish Brand to International Luxury Bedmaker

Jan Ryde, CEO of the Swedish bedmaker, Hästens, has directed the family-owned firm to international recognition over the last three and a half decades. Ryde’s strategy has been to adhere to the brand’s artisanal and exclusive heritage, even in a market where affordability often takes precedence, as demonstrated by the Ikea model. Hästens’ beds, distinguished by their iconic blue check pattern, have graced the homes of A-list celebrities, including Drake, who splurged on the $400,000 Grand Vividus bed, and have drawn endorsements from tennis star Maria Sharapova.

The Luxury Market and the Hästens Approach

The question of how sustainable high-end products like Hästens’ can remain in times of economic downturns is a legitimate concern. The luxury sector, in general, suffered a decline in 2023. However, Ryde does not categorize Hästens beds as luxury items, but rather as essentials for those who prioritize quality sleep, notwithstanding their high price point. He argues that the benefits of sleep distinguish these beds from conventional luxury commodities.

A Royal Bedmaker Facing Challenges

Hästens has had the honor of being the official bed supplier to the Swedish Royal Court for over seven decades. However, this prestige does not shield the brand from challenges. In 2022, Hästens reported a significant operating loss of 1.2 million in the UK, with no growth compared to the previous year.

Consumer Trends and Hästens’ Market Position

Ryde’s perspective on Hästens’ market positioning is in stark contrast to the broader consumer trend towards more affordable alternatives. This shift has affected his family’s business since the 1960s when consumers started favoring materials like synthetic cotton and foam over the pricier materials used in Hästens beds.

0
Business Sweden
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
8 seconds ago
KaiNexus CEO Advocates Habit Formation for Healthcare Improvement on Podcast
Gregory H Jacobson, M.D., co-founder and CEO of KaiNexus, recently graced the Lean Blog Interviews Podcast, as he shared key insights on the evolution of the continuous improvement software platform. After a gap of over 11 years, Jacobson returns to the podcast, not just as a guest, but as an active emergency physician still deeply
KaiNexus CEO Advocates Habit Formation for Healthcare Improvement on Podcast
Hertz to Sell Off Electric Vehicles Amid Rising Repair Costs
13 mins ago
Hertz to Sell Off Electric Vehicles Amid Rising Repair Costs
Retail Business School: A Game-Changer for Pakistan's Retail Sector
14 mins ago
Retail Business School: A Game-Changer for Pakistan's Retail Sector
Vedanta Aluminium's Project Panchhi: Empowering Women through Education and Employment
3 mins ago
Vedanta Aluminium's Project Panchhi: Empowering Women through Education and Employment
Alaska Airlines Extends Boeing 737 MAX 9 Flight Cancellations, UAE's Central Bank Revokes First Insurance Brokers' License
3 mins ago
Alaska Airlines Extends Boeing 737 MAX 9 Flight Cancellations, UAE's Central Bank Revokes First Insurance Brokers' License
Santana Minerals Foresees Promising Gold Yield at Bendigo-Ophir Project
12 mins ago
Santana Minerals Foresees Promising Gold Yield at Bendigo-Ophir Project
Latest Headlines
World News
Teesside Man Dies from Sepsis Following Tattoo from Unlicensed Artist
6 seconds
Teesside Man Dies from Sepsis Following Tattoo from Unlicensed Artist
KaiNexus CEO Advocates Habit Formation for Healthcare Improvement on Podcast
8 seconds
KaiNexus CEO Advocates Habit Formation for Healthcare Improvement on Podcast
Big Walnut Girls Basketball Triumphs, Boys Teams Dominate
1 min
Big Walnut Girls Basketball Triumphs, Boys Teams Dominate
High School Sports Roundup: Basketball and Swimming Highlights
1 min
High School Sports Roundup: Basketball and Swimming Highlights
Understanding the Unchanged Legal Framework and Practical Changes of the Protocol under the Windsor Framework
2 mins
Understanding the Unchanged Legal Framework and Practical Changes of the Protocol under the Windsor Framework
Dame Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Finally Tie the Knot Amid Pandemic Delay
3 mins
Dame Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Finally Tie the Knot Amid Pandemic Delay
Cytokine Release Patterns and Their Impact on Stent Implantation Outcomes
3 mins
Cytokine Release Patterns and Their Impact on Stent Implantation Outcomes
Antrim Football Legend Cathy Carey Announces Retirement
3 mins
Antrim Football Legend Cathy Carey Announces Retirement
BCB President Nazmul Hasan Eyes Stepping Down After Ministerial Appointment
3 mins
BCB President Nazmul Hasan Eyes Stepping Down After Ministerial Appointment
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
5 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
10 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
11 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
11 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
13 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
14 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
16 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
17 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
17 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app