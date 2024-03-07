Hasco Celebrates 100 Years: A Century of Innovation in Mouldmaking

As 2024 unfolds, the plastics industry braces for a year of innovation, with Hasco leading the charge, celebrating its 100th anniversary. This milestone marks a significant achievement, highlighting the company's enduring impact on mouldmaking and its future ambitions. CEO Christoph Ehrlich emphasizes Hasco's commitment to pioneering advancements, aiming to shape the industry's next century.

Advertisment

Century of Excellence

Hasco's journey through the decades showcases a legacy of innovation and resilience. Founded in 1924, the company has played a crucial role in transforming mouldmaking processes, continuously adapting to technological shifts. As part of its centennial celebration, Hasco plans to host events worldwide, offering a platform to reflect on past achievements while setting sights on future goals. This commitment to innovation positions Hasco as a beacon for the industry, inspiring peers to strive for excellence.

Engaging the Industry

Advertisment

The Team BP&R's recent road trips, including visits to Billion, Boy Ltd, and In Touch Monitoring, underscore the vibrant community within the plastics sector. These engagements highlight the importance of collaboration and knowledge exchange. Celebrations like Sepro's 50th anniversary, with its picturesque UK office hog roast, further demonstrate the industry's camaraderie and shared vision. Networking events, including the upcoming Med-Tech Innovation Expo and TCT 3Sixty, offer invaluable opportunities for professionals to connect, emphasizing the industry's interconnected nature.

Looking Forward

Anticipation builds for Interplas 2026, a testament to the industry's forward-thinking mindset. With over 50% of the space already booked, this event promises to be a pivotal moment for the plastics community. As Hasco embarks on its next century, the company's legacy and future plans serve as a guiding light, encouraging innovation and excellence across the industry. The celebration of such milestones underscores the sector's evolution and its readiness to tackle future challenges.