Harvard OPM Leadership Awards Elevate Filipino Excellence Globally

Harvard OPM (Owner/President Management Program) recently celebrated its first Leadership Awards, spotlighting Filipino graduates who have significantly contributed to their fields and the global stage. The gala, adorned with performances and heartfelt recognitions, underscored the achievements of individuals like Henry Lim Bong Liong and Rajan Uttamchandani, among others, for their transformative impacts in their industries.

Trailblazers Recognized at Prestigious Gala

At the helm of the celebration was Pinky Tobiano, the dynamic force behind Harvard OPM Philippines, who welcomed attendees with her usual fervor, highlighting the program's role in shaping global Filipino leaders. The event was further illuminated by performances from Erik Santos, adding a touch of entertainment to the night of honors.

Awardees like Henry Lim Bong Liong, recognized with the Harvard OPM Lifetime Achievement Award, shared their visions and commitments, from revolutionizing the rice industry to setting new benchmarks in retail, finance, healthcare, and journalism.

From Vision to Impact: Awardees' Journey

The stories of the awardees, such as Wilson Lim's transformation of the Abenson Group of Companies into a national retail powerhouse and Chan Kok Bin's evolution of CLN from a small boutique to a leading fashion brand, showcased the diverse yet unified ambition of Filipino entrepreneurs. These narratives were not just about personal success but about elevating the community and country, emphasizing service and innovation. The special award for Truth in Journalism to Rico Hizon and the Leadership Excellence award to Captain Stanley Ng of Philippine Airlines illustrated the wide-ranging impact of the Harvard OPM program's alumni.

Looking Ahead: The Ripple Effect of Leadership

The Harvard OPM Leadership Awards did more than just celebrate achievements; they set a precedent for aspiring entrepreneurs and leaders across the Philippines and beyond. The event's honorees demonstrated that with vision, dedication, and a commitment to excellence, it is possible to make a significant impact. The stories of these leaders, from their humble beginnings to their current success, serve as a beacon of inspiration, showing that leadership is not just about personal gain but about making a difference in the world.