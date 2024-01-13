en English
Business

Harris Paints Wraps Up Successful Christmas Promotion with Grand Prize Winner

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:00 am EST
Harris Paints Wraps Up Successful Christmas Promotion with Grand Prize Winner

Harris Paints, renowned for its stellar paint offerings, has successfully wrapped up its Christmas promotion running from November 1 to December 30, 2023. The promotion, designed to both reward and engage customers during the holiday season, offered participants a generous discount of $2000 on Ultimma gallons. But the allure did not stop at discounts. The promotion included an exciting game, through which customers stood a chance to win instant cash prizes.

Winning More Than Just Discounts

Of the 150 customers who participated in the promotion, 51 walked away with more than just discounted paint. The prizes – a total of 50 grocery vouchers valued at $20,000 each and 100 cooking gas vouchers worth $5,000 each – were claimed by these fortunate customers. According to Nigel Dodson, the Retail Services Manager at Harris Paints, 20 grocery vouchers and 31 fuel vouchers found their rightful owners during the promotion period.

The Grand Prize Winner

The grandest prize of all, a $500,000 cheque, was claimed by Ms. Tandieka Branford. Branford, the lucky winner, collected her winnings from the company’s Water Street branch, adding an extraordinary feather to her Christmas cap.

A Gesture of Giving Back

This promotion, as stated by Harris Paints, was more than just a marketing strategy. It was the company’s initiative to give back to its loyal customer base, offering them an engaging and rewarding shopping experience during the holiday season. The successful conclusion of the promotion reflects the company’s commitment to its customers, enhancing their relationship with the brand.

Business
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

