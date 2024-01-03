en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Harris Acquires Modyo SpA, Eyes Expansion in Frontend Platforms

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:49 am EST
Harris Acquires Modyo SpA, Eyes Expansion in Frontend Platforms

Harris, an international software provider, has officially announced its acquisition of Modyo SpA, a leading company in next-generation frontend platforms. This move is seen as a strategic plan to strengthen its foothold in the sphere of web and mobile applications for mission-critical business systems.

Modyo’s Impact in Latin America

Modyo’s technology has significantly influenced the design and management of end-user digital experiences across Latin America. Their platform accelerates the development of personalized customer journeys, ensuring transaction scalability. The software is particularly essential for high-scale transactions and customer journeys, with its cloud-native architecture integrating native and third-party applications seamlessly. This blend of technology serves millions of users, particularly in the finance sector and large enterprises.

Harris and Modyo: A Strategic Alliance

With the completion of this acquisition, Harris is looking to enhance Modyo’s value proposition to its clients and strategic partners. Harris, a part of the Canadian Harris Group and an operating group of Constellation Software Inc., has a rich history of acquiring and managing software companies. With over 230 businesses operating globally in diverse sectors, Harris is positioned to enrich Modyo’s offerings with its extensive resources and technology portfolio.

Modyo’s Future Under Harris

Despite the acquisition, Modyo’s leadership team, led by founder and CEO Mark Bonnell, will continue to drive the adoption of their platform. Bonnell expressed excitement about the acquisition, noting the potential for Harris’s experience to support Modyo’s rapid growth and expansion, both in Latin America and globally. The acquisition was facilitated by financial and legal advisors from both companies, ensuring a smooth transition. Modyo’s global team, spread across the Americas and Spain, will continue to develop secure software for various industries, cementing its reputation as a leading force in the software industry.

0
Business
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
25 seconds ago
Serbia Enforces 'Do Not Call' List: A Leap Towards Enhanced Consumer Rights
In a decisive move towards fortifying consumer rights, Serbia is primed to enforce a new regulation starting January 5. This regulation allows individuals to opt-out of unsolicited marketing calls and text messages by enrolling in the “Do Not Call” list—an initiative proposed by the Ministry of Foreign and Internal Trade. The policy aims to uphold
Serbia Enforces 'Do Not Call' List: A Leap Towards Enhanced Consumer Rights
Preserving Heritage Amid Change: Victoria's Chinatown Sees Historic Loy Sing For Sale
3 mins ago
Preserving Heritage Amid Change: Victoria's Chinatown Sees Historic Loy Sing For Sale
Jeremy Clarkson Seeks Approval for New Barn at Diddly Squat Farm
3 mins ago
Jeremy Clarkson Seeks Approval for New Barn at Diddly Squat Farm
EF Hutton Appoints David Sans as New Head of Healthcare
2 mins ago
EF Hutton Appoints David Sans as New Head of Healthcare
Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd. Discloses Estimated NAV as of January 3, 2024
3 mins ago
Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd. Discloses Estimated NAV as of January 3, 2024
Burberry Stock Downgraded Amidst Challenging Market Conditions
3 mins ago
Burberry Stock Downgraded Amidst Challenging Market Conditions
Latest Headlines
World News
Assassination of Senior Hamas Leader Stirs Tension in Aroura
14 seconds
Assassination of Senior Hamas Leader Stirs Tension in Aroura
Senator Ron Johnson's Conspiracy Theories: Fear-Mongering or Valid Concerns?
1 min
Senator Ron Johnson's Conspiracy Theories: Fear-Mongering or Valid Concerns?
Trump's Legal Challenge, Middle East Tensions, and Harvard's President Resignation: A Comprehensive News Podcast Review
2 mins
Trump's Legal Challenge, Middle East Tensions, and Harvard's President Resignation: A Comprehensive News Podcast Review
South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Neck during Busan Visit
2 mins
South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Neck during Busan Visit
Burr and Burton's Jack McCoy Secures Gatorade Vermont Football Player of the Year Award
2 mins
Burr and Burton's Jack McCoy Secures Gatorade Vermont Football Player of the Year Award
Texans and Colts Set for High-Stakes NFL Showdown
2 mins
Texans and Colts Set for High-Stakes NFL Showdown
Australia Faces Challenge in Replacing Multifaceted Cricketer David Warner
3 mins
Australia Faces Challenge in Replacing Multifaceted Cricketer David Warner
Active vs MR KB Putrajaya: Anticipating an Engaging Clash in the Grand Rumble T10 Championship
4 mins
Active vs MR KB Putrajaya: Anticipating an Engaging Clash in the Grand Rumble T10 Championship
South Korean Democratic Party Leader Survives Attempted Assassination
5 mins
South Korean Democratic Party Leader Survives Attempted Assassination
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
20 mins
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
22 mins
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
30 mins
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
32 mins
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
40 mins
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
43 mins
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
1 hour
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
1 hour
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app