Harris Acquires Modyo SpA, Eyes Expansion in Frontend Platforms

Harris, an international software provider, has officially announced its acquisition of Modyo SpA, a leading company in next-generation frontend platforms. This move is seen as a strategic plan to strengthen its foothold in the sphere of web and mobile applications for mission-critical business systems.

Modyo’s Impact in Latin America

Modyo’s technology has significantly influenced the design and management of end-user digital experiences across Latin America. Their platform accelerates the development of personalized customer journeys, ensuring transaction scalability. The software is particularly essential for high-scale transactions and customer journeys, with its cloud-native architecture integrating native and third-party applications seamlessly. This blend of technology serves millions of users, particularly in the finance sector and large enterprises.

Harris and Modyo: A Strategic Alliance

With the completion of this acquisition, Harris is looking to enhance Modyo’s value proposition to its clients and strategic partners. Harris, a part of the Canadian Harris Group and an operating group of Constellation Software Inc., has a rich history of acquiring and managing software companies. With over 230 businesses operating globally in diverse sectors, Harris is positioned to enrich Modyo’s offerings with its extensive resources and technology portfolio.

Modyo’s Future Under Harris

Despite the acquisition, Modyo’s leadership team, led by founder and CEO Mark Bonnell, will continue to drive the adoption of their platform. Bonnell expressed excitement about the acquisition, noting the potential for Harris’s experience to support Modyo’s rapid growth and expansion, both in Latin America and globally. The acquisition was facilitated by financial and legal advisors from both companies, ensuring a smooth transition. Modyo’s global team, spread across the Americas and Spain, will continue to develop secure software for various industries, cementing its reputation as a leading force in the software industry.