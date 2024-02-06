Hardies Property & Construction Consultants Acquires David Adamson's Offices, Continues Expansion

Hardies Property & Construction Consultants has made a substantial move in its growth strategy by acquiring the Edinburgh and Kirkcaldy offices of David Adamson and Partners, a renowned global property and costs consultancy. This marks the fifth such acquisition by Hardies in the past five years, underscoring the company's commitment to expansion and diversification.

Key Personnel on board

With this acquisition, eight staff members from David Adamson, including directors Alan Hirst and Richard Bownass, will now join Hardies' teams in Edinburgh and Dunfermline. This integration of experienced professionals is expected to bring fresh perspectives, augmenting the company's existing capabilities.

Enhancing Service Range

The deal has the potential to be a win-win for both companies and their clients. Directors Hirst and Bownass have expressed that the acquisition will benefit their clientele by expanding the range of projects they can undertake. Moreover, it would also enhance the services offered by Hardies, particularly in housing consultancy, thereby enriching the company's service portfolio.

Consolidating Position in the Market

The acquisition further solidifies Hardies' position as a leading construction and surveying consultancy in the Lothian and Fife regions. This strategic move is aligned with Hardies' expansion plan, which has already seen the opening of three new offices in Belfast, Leeds, and London—bringing their total office network to 13 locations. This expansion follows Hardies' successful acquisitions of other partnerships and signifies major project wins across the UK and Ireland in recent years.