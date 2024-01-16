Hard Rock International to Amplify Lake Texoma with New Resort

Hard Rock International, in an ambitious move, has unveiled grand plans to construct the Hard Rock Hotel at Lake Texoma and The Residences at the Hard Rock Hotel Lake Texoma, in partnership with Pointe Vista Holding Company. This venture is part of a sprawling 2,700-acre master-planned resort community nestled within the Pointe Vista development. The project, which is set to kick start its construction phase in March 2024, has been designed to feature over 19 miles of picturesque shoreline, a world-class golf course, an indoor waterpark, family entertainment center, amphitheater, casino, and an array of other amenities.

Magnifying the Scope of Tourism

The project is expected to create a wave of employment, generating more than 9,000 jobs and is projected to open its doors to the public in the second quarter of 2026. The resort is poised to become a hub for a plethora of activities and events throughout the year, including exciting summer activities on the water, conventions, and events, thereby amplifying the tourism prospects of the region.

Enriched Hospitality Experience

The Hard Rock Hotel at Lake Texoma will house 189 rooms, 25 luxurious suites, and 168 residence rentals. An 18,000-square-foot conference center with an event lawn is set to be one of the major highlights of the property. The hotel will also boast of an 11-acre water area studded with beaches, islands, and cabanas, a state-of-the-art fitness center, kids club, a rooftop bar with an enchanting view, fine and all-day dining options, and a Rock Shop.

An Active Lifestyle Destination

The project will be serviced by a golf course and a 320-slip marina, thereby enhancing the resort's appeal as an active lifestyle destination. Lake Texoma, known for hosting fishing and golf tournaments, attracts nearly seven million visitors annually. Aimbridge Hospitality, a third-party management company, will operate the property in partnership with Hard Rock International. For more information, interested parties can head over to HardRockHotels.com.