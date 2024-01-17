Harcourt Development Group Marks Financial Turnaround in 2022

In a startling financial turnaround, Pat Doherty's Harcourt Development Group bounced back in 2022, registering a pretax profit of 7.6 million euros, a stark contrast to a loss of 59.8 million euros the previous year. The company's revenues swelled by 37% to 129.3 million euros, and operating profits surged by 50% to 39.1 million euros. However, high interest payments did whittle down the pretax profit.

Strong Trading and Inflationary Pressure Management

The financial rejuvenation was largely attributable to robust trading across all operating businesses coupled with the adept management of inflationary pressures. These pressures included escalating energy costs, fluctuating interest rates, and rising construction material prices.

Strategic Property Sales and Debt Transfer

In a strategic move in July, the group sold six shopping centers across Ireland, following their market listing in 2022. This sale was part of an exit agreement with EPF, the group's main lender, which, in turn, released EPF's security in the group, excluding assets in the Bahamas. The remaining EPF debt is undergoing a transfer to a related party, a development viewed positively within the industry.

Diversified Interests and Strong Hotel Performance

With headquarters stationed in Dublin, the Harcourt Development Group boasts diversified interests across Europe, the US, and the Caribbean, and operates five hotels. These hotels, which include the five-star Lough Eske Castle and Carlisle Bay, delivered an impressive performance in 2022, with occupancy levels reverting to pre-pandemic figures.

Residential Projects and Shareholders' Deficit

The group also triumphed in the residential sector, converting office space into 86 units and selling them to Tuath Housing Association. Despite the noteworthy progress and positive financial outcome for the year, the group still reported a shareholders' deficit of 365.6 million euros, with accumulated losses totaling 358.54 million euros.

In 2023, the retail sector in Ireland experienced an 8% rise, with retail assets accounting for nearly 19% of overall investment turnover. This surge was marked by the sale of a portfolio of six shopping centers, formerly under the ownership of Harcourt Developments, with other deals including the sale of regional retail parks and the inauguration of new brands in Dublin's shopping districts.