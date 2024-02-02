HarbourVest Proposes Managed Wind Down: Aims to Maximize Shareholder Returns

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Limited, a UK-based investment company, has proposed a strategy for a managed wind down of its operations. The company's board has put forward a new investment policy, which is subject to shareholder approval, with a general meeting scheduled for February 28, 2024.

Market Sentiment and Shareholder Returns

The decision has been influenced by the UK's negative market sentiment towards micro-cap stocks and small investment companies. The trading of the company's ordinary shares has seen a significant discount relative to its net asset value. This has prompted the board to recognize an opportunity to return capital to shareholders. Recent merger and acquisition activity within the company's portfolio has further highlighted this undervaluation.

Managed Wind Down and Cash Returns

The proposed managed wind down process aims to realize assets and return cash to shareholders while obtaining the highest possible value for investments. The board, in consultation with the investment manager, estimates that the wind down could be completed within two years. They expect significant cash returns to shareholders in the first six months of 2024.

Investment Policy and Capital Return Strategy

The new strategy involves changing the investment manager's fee structure to align better with shareholder interests and maximize asset value. The proposal also outlines the means of returning capital to shareholders, which may include bonus issues of redeemable shares and potentially tender offers. However, these are subject to tax considerations and shareholder approval. During the wind down, the company will not make any new investments and will pay dividends to maintain investment trust status. The amount and timing of these dividends will be at the board's discretion.

Additionally, the company's board has decided to introduce a new distribution policy and establish a Distribution Pool, funded by cash realizations from the portfolio. A 15% allocation will be directed towards future share buybacks or returning capital to shareholders through special dividends. This new policy aims to optimize total shareholder returns through the cycle while preserving the balance sheet's strength.